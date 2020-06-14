CU Buffs offer a quarterback that hasn't started high school

The Colorado Buffaloes appear to have offered a quarterback that hasn't taken a high school class yet.

On Sunday, 2024 QB Cole Welliver reported an offer from the CU Buffs.

It is the second division one football offer Welliver has reported so far. Florida Atlantic was the first to offer a day ago.

Already 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6 (depending on who you ask) and mechanically gifted, it is clear why Welliver will be such a sought after quarterback all over the country over the next few years.

Welliver will play his high school football at Kennedy Catholic, one of the top football schools in the state of Washington and a national competitor.

The young quarterback currently trains with Tracy Ford at Ford Sports Performance and has been competing on the FSP 7v7 team.

Ford trains some of the best prospects in Washington and works with prospects all over the country.

He has previously trained top quarterbacks such as Jacob Eason, Jacob Sirmon and Sam Huard.

Ford has spoken very highly of Welliver on Twitter and believes that he will be the next top quarterback to come out of the state of Washington.

He recently tweeted that Welliver, "Will be one of the best in the country."

When Colorado offered Ford tweeted, "It did not take (offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini) too long to realize this kid is a no brainer. Congrats nephew and the skies the limit for you!"

This will be an interesting recruitment to follow over the next four years. The Buffs will have plenty of competition.