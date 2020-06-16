BuffsCountry
Offer Tracker: Targeting a couple of safeties

Chase Howell

The 2021 offer tracker is coming to a close. In the next few weeks, BuffsCountry will switch to a 2022 offer tracker as the 2021 offers continue to dwindle.

The CU coaches have continued to stay aggressive on the trail and they offered a few defensive playmakers this past week.

Two of them at the safety or STAR position and the other is another edge-rushing target for outside linebacker coach Brian Michalowski. 

Let's take a look at the offers that were distributed this past week to 2021 recruits. 

TJ Patu

The Colorado Buffaloes became the eighth school to reach out with an offer for the three-star safety Patu. The Buffs are the fourth power five program to reach out with an offer. The other schools are Washington State, Utah and Kansas. He received his first offer from Utah in January and then the rest flooded in. Utah isn’t typically the school to be aggressive on the trail. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder hails from La Habra (Calif.) and is rated as a high three-star recruit on 247Sports. 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said that he is on the verge of four-star status. His tweet tagged defensive quality control assistant Junior Tanuvasa and it’s likely safeties coach Brett Maxie will also help in the recruiting. When he tweeted out his offer, he included a picture of CU legend Sal Aunese.

Moses Oladejo

Oladejo is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound outside linebacker out of Elk Grove (Calif.). Outside linebacker coach Brian Michalowski is conducting the recruiting. He has reported a total of 17 offers and three of them are power five programs--Arizona, California and Colorado. He is rated as a high three-star prospect on 247Sports. He is not rated on Rivals. Oladejo released his top eight schools in late May before CU offered but said his recruitment was still 100 percent open.

Trevor Woods

Woods is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety out of Katy (Texas). He is receiving lots of interest across the country but power five interest has only recently picked up. He is now up to over 20 offers and Arizona, Pittsburgh and Colorado are the only power five programs. Woods stuffed the stat sheet during his junior season where he racked up 143 tackles, eight sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions. All four of his interceptions went the other way for a touchdown. Safeties coach Brett Maxie is doing the recruiting. He can play all over the field and could possibly be a great fit at the STAR position, a hybrid of linebacker and safety. 

