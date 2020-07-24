BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Arden Walker is preparing to dominate his senior season

Chase Howell

Arden Walker does not have the hype around him, he’s not one that enjoys the praise or wants any of the accolades.

He is quietly one of the best players in the state and he quietly goes about his business.

His business this summer has been working training with Denver Broncos.

Walker’s father, Arthur, was an All-Conference defensive lineman for the Colorado Buffaloes in 1989 and now he’s training some of the top pass rushers on the Broncos. And Arden works with them every single day.

“It’s definitely just been a blessing,” Walker said. “I’ve learned work ethic wise what the drive is to be an NFL player and how bad they really want to get better. And it feels neat, them taking me under their wing and just showing me the way and the ins and outs of things.”

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has been training with the likes of Bradley Chubb, DeMarcus Walker, Malik Reed and Justin Hollins this summer.

“I’d definitely say my pass rushing, in terms of my IQ and everything,” Walker said about what he’s improved on during the offseason. “There are a plethora of moves that I have (now). I really want to be able to put them to the test.”

Walker’s natural ability has always been obvious, he’s one of the more explosive players in the state but now he’s added the intuitive side of the game and just keeps on getting stronger and stronger. Has training with the big boys helped him realize that he, too, could play in the NFL one day?

“I have the tools and the ability to get there if I really apply myself and strive,” Walker said about comparing himself to his training partners. “Which that's really definitely my work ethic now, that's where I'm trying to go.”

On the recruiting front, Walker has racked up 19 offers and 16 of them are from Power 5 programs.

“I am definitely talking to Colorado, UCLA, Missouri and Texas,” Walker said on who he hears from the most. “Those are mostly who I’ve been talking to.”

With Colorado, he’s been building a relationship with outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski for over a year now and he has a blossoming relationship with defensive line coach Chris Wilson.

“Coach Wilson, he definitely has that NFL background and knowledge,” Walker said. “And he has shared some of that knowledge with me. He has basically just been honest with me about my play and where he kind of sees me fitting into their defense. I’ve been more seen as kind of a hybrid because I have the ability to stand up and stuff as well.”

Although he plays mostly with a hand in the ground at Creek, Michalowski has liked him for awhile at outside linebacker. But it sounds like CU wants to utilize him all across the line, which includes standing up in some packages.

“If I were to go there, (Michalowski and Wilson) would basically be sharing time because there is so much I can do and they want to maximize that,” Walker said.

Walker said he plans to make a decision in September or October and will not be releasing finalists or anything like that. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: CU Buffs pick up commitment from Texas defensive lineman

The Colorado Buffaloes have added some more size to their 2021 class in the form of three-star Ryan Williams.

Chase Howell

Jackson and Noyer standout in latest CU Buffs speed leaderboard

Drew Wilson, the director of strength and conditioning for the CU Buffs football team, released some of the data from the voluntary workouts which included the speeds of some of the fastest players in each weight class.

Chase Howell

K.D. Nixon named to the Hornung Award watchlist

CU senior receiver K.D. Nixon was named to the Paul Hornung Award watchlist, given to the nation's most versatile player, on Thursday.

Chase Howell

Pac-12 to release "aggressive" conference-only schedule

The Pac-12 will be the first Power 5 conference to release a conference-only schedule and Jon Wilner has the scoop.

Chase Howell

Al Ashford loves the relationship he's built with CU Buffs coaching staff

Three-star cornerback Al Ashford has built a very strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and head coach Karl Dorrell.

Chase Howell

Monday Mailbag: Let's talk good news!

In another edition of the Monday Mailbag, Chase Howell answered questions from CU Buffs fans on a variety of topics including the recent commits.

Chase Howell

by

MattySolo

SI All-American candidate Chase Penry excited about future with CU Buffs

Chase Penry is CU's longest lasting 2021 commit and he was recently named to the SI All-American watch list.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs bolster recruiting staff

The Colorado Buffaloes have hired Deontrae Cooper in a recruiting role.

Chase Howell

More news makes fall football season appear grim

Two important pieces of news in California on Monday provides a pessimistic outlook on the college football season.

Chase Howell

Tad Boyle and his CU Buffs are back on the practice court

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team practiced with coaches in attendance on Monday for the first time since March.

Chase Howell