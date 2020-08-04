Recruits report official CU Buffs offers

The 2021 recruiting season has officially begun!

Okay maybe not actually, unless you have lived under a rock for the last few months.

But in the eyes of the NCAA, schools are only allowed to officially offer recruits heading into their senior year on Aug. 1.

So the bulk of 2021 recruits have been reporting their official offers over the last weekend.

Let's take a look at the ones distributed by Karl Dorrell and company.

Current Commits

One of the most recent commits for the CU Buffs, Kaylin Moore, reported his official offer. Moore is a 6-foot, 180-pound athlete out of Westlake Village (Calif.). He will likely factor in at cornerback or safety with the Buffaloes. He's a three-star recruit and has reported 16 offers.

Another recent defensive back, Tyrin Taylor, was excited to get his official offer. Taylor is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback out of Cornelius (N.C.). He's a three-star recruit and has reported 13 offers.

Trevor Woods is one of the most highly-rated recruits the CU Buffs have received a commitment from so far. He tweeted his official offer in all caps. Woods is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety out of Katy (Texas). He is a three-star recruit and reported over 20 offers.

Zephaniah Maea appears ecstatic to report his official offer from the Buffs. Maea has been committed since the start of June. He's a 6-foot-1, 230-pound inside linebacker out of Henderson (Nev.). He's a three-star recruit and has reported 10 offers throughout the process.

Tyas Martin has been leading the charge trying to recruit more Buffs to CU. He reported his official offer on Sunday. Martin is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive lineman out of Jacksonville (Ark.). He reported seven offers and over half of them are from Power 5 programs.

One of the more recent commits, Ryan Williams, also reported his official offer. Williams is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman out of Shadow Creek (Texas). He's a three-star recruit that reported two offers.

The first commit during the Karl Dorrell era, Allan Baugh, was pumped to receive his official CU Buffs offer. Baugh is a 6-foot-3, 250-pounder out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He's a three-star recruit and has reported 14 offers.

Uncommitted Targets

One of the top uncommitted targets left on the board is Kaleb Elarms-Orr. He's being heavily recruited by outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski as someone that can help out the linebacking corps. Elarms-Orr is rated as a four-star recruit on 247Sports and on the verge of a top 200 recruit in the country. The only other official offer he tweeted out was from Cal which is expected to be CU's top competition to land the big-time prospect.

The Buffs have only recently started to recruit Gabe Blair. They offered on July 31 and he got the official offer the next day. Blair is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound center out of Guyer (Texas). He's a three-star recruit and has reported 12 offers including three from the Power 5.

De'Anthony Lewis is a recruit who recently put CU in his top schools. And he also received his official offer on Saturday. Lewis is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back out of Converse (Texas). He seems to be Colorado's top running back left on the board as they don't have a running back currently committed. He's a highly-rated three-star recruit that has reported 13 offers including four from the Power 5.