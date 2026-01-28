Colorado Offers All-American Recruit Committed to Texas A&M

Exactly four months after announcing his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies, highly-ranked class of 2027 athlete Hakim Frampton revealed Tuesday that he picked up an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes.

Frampton is a four-star recruit and the top-ranked overall prospect in the state of Arkansas, according to the 247Sports composite. Listed at 5-foot-11.5 and 167 pounds, he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons in California before transferring to Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, for his junior year.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At Joe T. Robinson this past fall, Frampton had 37 catches for 724 yards and nine touchdowns to go alone with four carries for 30 yards, per MaxPreps. Defensively, the cornerback totaled 46 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, three interceptions, three passes defended and two forced fumbles.

"I appreciate you legend (Colorado coach Deion Sanders) and (director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box) for extending me the opportunity to play at the university of Colorado," Frampton wrote on X.

Frampton played in the Navy All-American Bowl earlier this month and even recorded an interception during practice.

Aggies 2027 4-star ATH commit Hakim Frampton with a red zone INThttps://t.co/5cVBBFTwYy pic.twitter.com/9mPLsr1wEw — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 8, 2026

"It was monumental," Frampton told News 4 San Antonio after his appearance in the Navy All-American Bowl. "It was all these great athletes I'm around. I just thank God I got the position to be out here with the people I know and love."

According to 247Sports' Joseph Hastings III, Frampton will spend his final prep season at Brandeis High School in San Antonio, Texas.

Other notable Power Four programs that have offered Frampton include UCLA, Washington, Arkansas, BYU, Oregon, Tennessee and several others.

Colorado Buffaloes' Recruiting Outlook

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After watching four-star cornerback Dolph McDonald decommit on Sunday (per Rivals), "Coach Prime" is currently without any class of 2027 pledges.

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class features a healthy number of wide receivers and cornerbacks, including a potential two-way player in Alexander Ward. The Buffs were also slow to gain 2026 commitments but now own 16, including 12 who've signed:

Safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)

Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)

Tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)

Linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)

EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)

Cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)

Linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)

Safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)

Offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)

Wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Athlete Alexander Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Safety Braylon Edwards (Duncanville, Texas)

Wide receiver Xavier McDonald (Morton, Mississippi) — Commit

Defensive lineman Joseph Peko (Westlake Village, California) — Commit

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (Lehi, Utah) — Commit

Running back Cam Newton (Prosper, Texas) — Commit

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Frampton flips his commitment from Texas A&M to Colorado, he'd likely receive an opportunity from "Coach Prime" to play both wide receiver and cornerback, following in the footsteps of former Buffs Travis Hunter and Isaiah Hardge.