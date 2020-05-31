Three-star Zephaniah Maea named his three finalists for a June 1 decision

The Colorado Buffaloes only recently, within the last week, got into the mix for three-star outside linebacker Zephaniah Maea.

He recently announced his top three schools and a decision date for June 1.

The Buffs haven't had much time to build a connection although they've been showing interest for months now. But they did make the three finalists for Maea's talents.

The other two are Boise State and San Diego State. Colorado is his only power five offer.

With a decision looming, he broke down his top three schools for BuffsCountry.

Colorado: "I’m feeling very strong about them, they’ve been showing lots of love especially when they hadn’t offered me yet and the weather is nice."

San Diego State: "I have a good feeling about them, they’ve shown unbelievable love. Beautiful campus and just the community is awesome."

Boise State: "I have a great feeling about them. I believe I could start as a freshman, love the way they run there defense. And very rainy weather, which I love."

Defensive quality control assistant Junior Tanuvasa has been doing the majority of the recruiting with his connections. But outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski and defensive coordinator Tyson Summers have also been involved in his recruitment.

247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo provided his analysis of the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder out of Henderson (Nev.).