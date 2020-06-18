BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Da'Veawn Armstead Names CU Buffs in Top Nine

Chase Howell

Three-star cornerback Da'Veawn Armstead released his top nine schools on Wednesday. 

And the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut. 

The other schools include Purdue, Indiana, Lousiana-Lafayette, Lousiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane, Arkansas State and Houston. 

Armstead is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back out of Baton Rouge (La.).

He is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports as the No. 1,174 player nationally and the 92nd safety. 

Armstead does not currently have a profile on Rivals.

Safeties coach Brett Maxie is doing most of the recruiting and it's likely he projects as a safety at the next level, although he does have the ability to play cornerback.

The CU Buffs reached out with an offer on May 26 and have been trying to build a relationship ever since. 

Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue is also involved in Armstead's recruitment as the area recruiter for his home state of Louisiana. 

He played three different positions during his junior season for Central High School: cornerback, safety and wide receiver.

On tape, he is super rangy and uses his long legs well to move laterally from the safety spot. He's got a knack for the ball and shows some aggressiveness when running downhill towards the ball carrier. 

Although he doesn't have his stats listed anywhere, he had at least five interceptions from what appears on his highlight film. He has an innate ability for knowing where the quarterback wants to go with the football. 

He is likely going to be a ball-hawking free safety at the next level. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Some Things You Don't Forget": CU Buffs on Mike Gundy using a racial slur against them in 1989

31 years later, the story of Mike Gundy allegedly using racial slurs towards Colorado Buffaloes football players is more relevant than ever.

Chase Howell

From Cajun to Granola: Mitch Rodrigue is adjusting to a new way of life

Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has only ever lived in the south so there's been a bit of a culture change since he moved here over a month ago. But he likes not sweating on walks.

Vinay Simlot

Ideal 2021 Recruiting Class: Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes have identified most of their 2021 recruiting targets so we take a look at what an ideal class would look like and who they would need to land.

Chase Howell

by

bchaase9

Four-star QB Clay Millen took his own visit to Boulder

Despite the recruiting dead period and the ban on face-to-face contact with the coaches, Clay Millen took a visit to Boulder and toured it without seeing the coaches.

Chase Howell

Mike Gundy has officially apologized

Chase Howell

What in the world is going on with Jordan Berry?

The three-star defensive tackle is the only member of the 2020 recruiting class that has not reported for voluntary workouts.

Chase Howell

Can Laviska Shenault Jr. break some records during his rookie season?

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: Targeting a couple of safeties

As the 2021 offer tracker nears its end, the CU Buffs coaches have continued to stay aggressive on the trail. This past week, they have targeted two ballhawking safeties.

Chase Howell

Three CU Buffs on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame was released and Tuesday and three forever Buffs are on it.

Chase Howell

Podcast: CU Buffs back on campus

Adam Chalifoux, Chase Howell and Vinay Simlot are back for another edition of the CU Buffs Country Podcast.

Chase Howell