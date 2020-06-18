Da'Veawn Armstead Names CU Buffs in Top Nine

Three-star cornerback Da'Veawn Armstead released his top nine schools on Wednesday.

And the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include Purdue, Indiana, Lousiana-Lafayette, Lousiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane, Arkansas State and Houston.

Armstead is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back out of Baton Rouge (La.).

He is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports as the No. 1,174 player nationally and the 92nd safety.

Armstead does not currently have a profile on Rivals.

Safeties coach Brett Maxie is doing most of the recruiting and it's likely he projects as a safety at the next level, although he does have the ability to play cornerback.

The CU Buffs reached out with an offer on May 26 and have been trying to build a relationship ever since.

Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue is also involved in Armstead's recruitment as the area recruiter for his home state of Louisiana.

He played three different positions during his junior season for Central High School: cornerback, safety and wide receiver.

On tape, he is super rangy and uses his long legs well to move laterally from the safety spot. He's got a knack for the ball and shows some aggressiveness when running downhill towards the ball carrier.

Although he doesn't have his stats listed anywhere, he had at least five interceptions from what appears on his highlight film. He has an innate ability for knowing where the quarterback wants to go with the football.

He is likely going to be a ball-hawking free safety at the next level.