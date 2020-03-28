Kirkwood Mulling Over Offers, Holds CU Coach in High Regard

Devin Kirkwood has already been receiving national interest from big-time schools across the country.

So when Kirkwood received an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes last week, some might assume it was just another offer for 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back.

But it wasn’t to Kirkwood because it came from a coach whom Kirkwood has already built a strong relationship with.

Defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin.

“I was talking to ‘Coach Meat’ before he went to Colorado,” Kirkwood said. “But when he got to Colorado I was already still talking with him so he offered me as soon as he was able to offer.”

Martin offered Kirkwood when he was at Arizona and already started the groundwork on recruiting Kirkwood.

“I was happy he went to Colorado because he needed new scenery where he could show his skills and show how good he was,” Kirkwood said. “And I was happy he went to Colorado because Colorado is a very good school.”

Martin has built a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the southern California area. Kirkwood raved about him and said his coaches have the utmost respect for him.

“Coach Meat is a cool coach,” the four-star defensive back said. “He really likes to get to know me a lot. He calls me on a regular basis, talks to me on a regular basis to see how I'm doing, checks on my mom to see how she's doing. And he always talks to me on situations going on throughout the day, asking me what am I doing to get myself better and telling me to challenge myself every day. I really like how he challenges me to be better and is telling me what he sees that I need to do and what I need to work on.”

The California native has been to Colorado but has yet to visit the university. He hails from Inglewood, California and despite not playing on the same high school team, he is good friends with 2020 signee Montana Lemonious-Craig.

“I haven't talked to Montana about (Colorado),” Kirkwood said. “But I will talk to him soon about Colorado to see how he liked it when he took his visit and see ask him how to coaches treat him on a regular basis when he talks to them.”

Kirkwood has the ability to play either safety or cornerback at the next level and he doesn’t have a preference between the two positions.

“No, not really,” Kirkwood said when asked if he has a preference. “Because I want to be able to show that I can play both because sometimes they might need a corner to play safety. Sometimes they might need a safety to play corner.”

Kirkwood plans to visit Michigan, Arizona State, Cal and Colorado. He also wants to go back to Notre Dame where he already took an unofficial visit.

“If I have a chance to come in and just take a position as a starter to start as a freshman," Kirkwood said on what he's looking for in a school. "Being able to come in with the team and bond real easy and then being able to just have a great experience and winning a whole bunch of games and have a great relationship with the coaches.”