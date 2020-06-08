Three-star in-state prospect Erik Olsen released his top six schools on Monday.

The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include UCLA, Notre Dame, Stanford, Washington and Nebraska.

Olsen is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Heritage High School.

His recruitment blew up during the spring evaluation period and he had schools reaching out from all over the country. He has received most of his offers after his junior season.

"After my junior season, things really started to pop off and things got like pretty crazy but like a good crazy," Olsen told BuffsCountry in April. "People were throwing me offers left and right and it was great and I was so happy."

One person Olsen credits for some of the interest he has received is his teammate Terrance Ferguson. Another tight end that is rated as a four-star and is being recruited by schools across the country.

After not being recruited much by the old staff, Olsen quickly built a connection with Karl Dorrell and his staff including tight ends coach Taylor Embree.

"(Embree) is a really cool dude, for sure," Olsen told BuffsCountry in April. "It's nice that he's young, and obviously coached in the league, and he can teach me a lot of things. And we sat down and watched film (over FaceTime). And he talked to me about how he thinks I could fit in their offense, and it was just really fun to learn more about him and his coaching."

Olsen previously released a top ten in April and has since eliminated Kansas State, Iowa State, Arizona State and Cal. He added Notre Dame who he received an offer from last week.