BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Coveted In-State Prospect Releases Top Six

Chase Howell

Three-star in-state prospect Erik Olsen released his top six schools on Monday. 

The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include UCLA, Notre Dame, Stanford, Washington and Nebraska. 

Olsen is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Heritage High School.

His recruitment blew up during the spring evaluation period and he had schools reaching out from all over the country. He has received most of his offers after his junior season. 

"After my junior season, things really started to pop off and things got like pretty crazy but like a good crazy," Olsen told BuffsCountry in April. "People were throwing me offers left and right and it was great and I was so happy."

One person Olsen credits for some of the interest he has received is his teammate Terrance Ferguson. Another tight end that is rated as a four-star and is being recruited by schools across the country.

After not being recruited much by the old staff, Olsen quickly built a connection with Karl Dorrell and his staff including tight ends coach Taylor Embree. 

"(Embree) is a really cool dude, for sure," Olsen told BuffsCountry in April. "It's nice that he's young, and obviously coached in the league, and he can teach me a lot of things. And we sat down and watched film (over FaceTime). And he talked to me about how he thinks I could fit in their offense, and it was just really fun to learn more about him and his coaching."

Olsen previously released a top ten in April and has since eliminated Kansas State, Iowa State, Arizona State and Cal. He added Notre Dame who he received an offer from last week. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NCAA to approve preseason practice plan

The details have emerged of the preseason practice plan for college football teams to return to football on time.

Chase Howell

Report: CU Buffs hoops to add two in-state walk-ons

Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly expected to add two walk-ons that starred in Colorado high school hoops.

Chase Howell

Stories from around Sports Illustrated: A tumultuous week

As politics intersect with sports, that's when some of the best sports journalism comes out and that's what happened at Sports Illustrated this past week.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs track athlete Eriana Henderson believes the protest had "poor execution"

As the Colorado Buffaloes and the Boulder community marched through Boulder on Friday, there were some critics that believed it missed the mark on the message including at least one of the CU athletes.

Chase Howell

Future Buff Hailey Schalk learned a lot from playing with the pros

Incoming freshman Hailey Schalk teed it up with some of the top women's golfers in the world this past week at the Colorado Women's Open, although it didn't go her way, she knows exactly what she needs to work on.

Chase Howell

Podcast: It's Time to Talk

The CU Buffs Country podcast returns but the triangle offense is missing its point guard. Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell talk about the precarious world of sports this past week.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Tale of the Tape: Clay Millen

BuffsCountry evaluates the highlight film of 2021 quarterback Clay Millen. Millen is considering Colorado, Indiana, Arizona and LSU.

Chase Howell

Spencer Dinwiddie discusses the athlete's role in social justice

Spencer Dinwiddie went on Joy Taylor's podcast and discussed the current state of affairs in the United States and how athletes can help bring about change.

Chase Howell

Al Ashford raves about virtual visit with CU Buffs

In-state three-star cornerback Al Ashford has been building a relationship with the CU staff over the last few weeks and recently took a virtual visit.

Chase Howell

Actions Louder than Words: CU Buffs take to the streets in protest for racial justice

The Colorado Buffaloes football team organized a march that had hundreds of people in the Boulder streets protesting for police reform and ending racism.

Chase Howell