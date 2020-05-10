BuffsCountry
Four-star Nathan Rawlins-Kabonge includes Colorado in his top schools

Chase Howell

Four-star Nathan Rawlins-Kabonge has included the Colorado Buffaloes in his top eight schools he released on Sunday. 

The other schools in the mix include Miami, Oklahoma, California, Southern Cal, Washington State, Washington and Arizona State. 

Rawlins-Kabonge is a 6-foot-7, 240-pound outside linebacker recruit from Portland (Ore.).

Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski is doing most of the recruiting for the Buffaloes although it has been a team effort. According to recent social media activity, graduate assistant Aziz Shittu has been heavily involved. 

Rawlins-Kabonge is rated as a four-star recruit on 247Sports and the composite ratings. He is rated as a three-star on Rivals. 

On 247Sports, he is ranked in the top 160 of recruits regardless of position. He is the No. 2 prospect in the state of Oregon. 

During his junior season with Jefferson High School, he recorded 74 total tackles including 28 of them for loss and five sacks. 

He is also a standout basketball player. He committed to Washington State for basketball almost a year ago. 

His basketball team was 24-2, 10-0 in their league and one of the schools in contention for the state championship before the season got cut short due to the ongoing pandemic. They were ranked No. 2 in the state according to MaxPreps.

This was Rawlins-Kabonge's first season of football according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman:

A two-sport star, Rawlins-Kibonge played his first year of football as a junior. An elite high-major basketball player (a commit to the Pac-12), Rawlins-Kibonge gave football a try for the first time and immediately took to it. Explosive off the edge, with quickness to the quarterback, speed to get in to the backfield and in backside pursuit. Raw in technique, still needs to develop an arsenal of moves since he’s inexperienced. Has a long frame and elite athleticism. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as late second day or early third day pick 

