CU Buffs Make Gunnar Helm's Top 14

Chase Howell

Gunnar Helm has made himself a hot commodity on the recruiting trail over the last few months. 

Ever since receiving offers from Colorado State and Colorado in the span of the week, he's been on the radars of coaches from all over the country.

The big tight end released his top 14 schools on Saturday and the Colorado Buffaloes are right there in the mix. 

The other schools in the top 14 include Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Washington, TCU, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Arizona State, UCLA, LSU, Nebraska and Penn State. 

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder is now up to 26 offers since January and the list is likely going to continue to grow. 

Mel Tucker and his staff offered him and the new staff has kept the momentum going. 

“I talk to (tight ends) coach (Taylor) Embree, the new tight ends coach, pretty often,” Helm said in an interview with BuffsCountry over a month ago. “And I got off the phone with (Head) coach (Karl) Dorrell on Sunday night. And (offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini) still texts me. I mean, yeah, I'm still in the loop. I want to get up to Boulder to meet them in person.”

Helm has already built a relationship with tight ends coach Taylor Embree and likes what he has seen. 

“When I first talked to Taylor, my dad was like, ‘Yeah, that's John Embree’s son.’ I was like, ‘Wow, I didn't connect those dots,’” Helm said. “But great guy, he sounds like he knows what he's doing and he knows what he's doing for sure. But the trust is definitely there and I'm starting to build a better and better relationship with the new coaching staff.”

The SEC schools are the schools to watch out for--Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Georgia--but because Helm was such a late bloomer everybody has a chance here. The Big 12 schools, particularly Kansas State and Iowa State, are the sleepers. 

