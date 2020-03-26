BuffsCountry
2021 DL Isaiah Rogers Picks Up CU Offer

Chase Howell

The last time the Colorado Buffaloes pulled a recruit out of Pennsylvania was Lamont Smith in 2007.

So when Isaiah Rogers tweeted out that he received an offer from defensive line coach Chris Wilson, it was a little bit of a shock. Wilson coached on the Philadelphia Eagles staff so it had to be him who has the Pennsylvania connections, right?

Nope. It’s recruiting intern Andy Wang.

“So it started with Andy Wang. He discovered me,” Rogers said. “Coach Wilson was getting set up at the office. So I couldn’t really talk to him then. So he got a chance to look at my film and he said he really liked it.”

After Wilson got a chance to watch film, he called the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman up and extended an offer.

“It was amazing,” Rogers said. “I feel like my mom and my uncle were the happiest but it was so amazing to receive an offer from them.”

Rogers said he had a really good conversation with Wilson and came away impressed with what Wilson has to offer as a person.

“How he lives his life,” Rogers said on what impresses him so far about Wilson. “And how he gradually gets better with his experiences with being an NFL and going into college ball and stuff like that.”

Rogers has never visited Colorado and doesn’t know much about the school at all being from the east coast. But he’s already started doing some research.

“I don't know a lot,” Rogers said. “But I know that they have some good fans and I liked it has what I want to major in.”

Colorado was the big defensive lineman’s first Power-5 offer but he’s been hearing from Syracuse, West Virginia, Rutgers and received a text from Oregon immediately after receiving the offer from CU.

SI's national college writer Pat Forde made his theoretical bracket…

Chase Howell

Ever wondered what Tad Boyle is watching while he's sitting at home in…

Chase Howell

Costanzo Opens Recruitment Up

2022 athlete Anthony Costanzo is no longer committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

JUCO Center Names Top Three

Three-star JUCO center Carlton Linguard will be deciding between Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Colorado.

Chase Howell

2020 PF Jabari Walker is nearing a decision

The three-star forward has narrowed his list down to Colorado, St. Mary's and Cal and will be making a decision soon. Colorado has picked up steam in recent weeks.

Chase Howell

Report: Wichita State Transfer Receiving Interest from Colorado

Combo guard Jamarius Burton is reportedly receiving interest from Colorado amongst 40 other schools.

Chase Howell

McKinley Wright and Tyler Bey will test draft process

Multiple reports including McKinley Wright on a recent podcast have confirmed that Wright and Bey will test the NBA draft process.

Chase Howell

Colorado Governor Signs Bill to Aid Athletes in Profiting Off Name, Image and Likeness

Colorado Buffaloes athletics will be impacted by a bill recently passed by Governor Jared Polis to allow student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Chase Howell

Dudley Opens Up Recruitment

The first commit of the 2021 class, Kaden Dudley, is no longer a Buffaloes pledge and will be looking at other schools.

Chase Howell

Welcome to BuffsCountry!

Welcome to the newest Buffs community and the new hub for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

