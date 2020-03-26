The last time the Colorado Buffaloes pulled a recruit out of Pennsylvania was Lamont Smith in 2007.

So when Isaiah Rogers tweeted out that he received an offer from defensive line coach Chris Wilson, it was a little bit of a shock. Wilson coached on the Philadelphia Eagles staff so it had to be him who has the Pennsylvania connections, right?

Nope. It’s recruiting intern Andy Wang.

“So it started with Andy Wang. He discovered me,” Rogers said. “Coach Wilson was getting set up at the office. So I couldn’t really talk to him then. So he got a chance to look at my film and he said he really liked it.”

After Wilson got a chance to watch film, he called the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman up and extended an offer.

“It was amazing,” Rogers said. “I feel like my mom and my uncle were the happiest but it was so amazing to receive an offer from them.”

Rogers said he had a really good conversation with Wilson and came away impressed with what Wilson has to offer as a person.

“How he lives his life,” Rogers said on what impresses him so far about Wilson. “And how he gradually gets better with his experiences with being an NFL and going into college ball and stuff like that.”

Rogers has never visited Colorado and doesn’t know much about the school at all being from the east coast. But he’s already started doing some research.

“I don't know a lot,” Rogers said. “But I know that they have some good fans and I liked it has what I want to major in.”

Colorado was the big defensive lineman’s first Power-5 offer but he’s been hearing from Syracuse, West Virginia, Rutgers and received a text from Oregon immediately after receiving the offer from CU.