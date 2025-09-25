Syracuse's Fran Brown Reveals Latest on Joint Spring Game Plans With Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes
It'll require some help from the NCAA, but a joint spring football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Syracuse Orange appears likely this upcoming year.
After Colorado coach Deion Sanders pitched the idea this past spring, Syracuse coach Fran Brown offered his Orange to practice with and later scrimmage the Buffs in April. With short notice, the FBS Oversight Committee denied the necessary waiver, and both teams held a traditional intrasquad spring game instead,
Fran Brown Hopeful About Syracuse-Colorado Joint Spring Game
Brown appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" earlier this week and shared some encouraging thoughts on a potential joint spring football game between the Buffs and Orange next spring.
“We were trying to get a spring game to play against each other,” Brown said. “I think it’s going to go through next year, possibly. There’ll be a chance."
Cautiously optimistic might be the best way to describe Brown's joint spring game hopes. Ultimately, the NCAA must come through with permission.
Sanders and Brown's proposal has been met with widespread praise as countless other Power Four programs scale back on their spring football games. A joint game would give coaches a valuable opportunity to gauge their new talent, and fans would benefit as well with a more entertaining spring scrimmage.
Fran Brown Talks Relationship With Coach Prime
Brown later shared his respect for "Coach Prime," who overcame bladder cancer this summer ahead of his third season leading the Buffs.
“Prime is one tough guy, man,” Brown said. “Just all the stuff that he’s dealing with and that he’s dealt with, and he just overcomes it because of his Lord and Savior. He’s been a huge guy in my corner that I can just call and talk to and just ask him different questions. He just tells you the truth. He tells you when you’re right, he tells you when you’re wrong. But he always lets you know he’s praying for you and makes sure he tells you he loves you before you hang up."
Sanders has the Buffs at 2-2 early this season, while Syracuse sits 3-1 following a big Week 4 win over the Clemson Tigers.
"I think he’s doing an amazing job down there," Brown said of Sanders. "He’s developing young men, he’s teaching them everything that he’s supposed to. Who could you learn the game from more than arguably the best athlete to ever walk this earth? One of them. I’m very thankful to have him in my corner to be able to talk to him.”
For the benefit of players, coaches and fans, Colorado and Syracuse are seemingly hopeful about getting together this spring for joint practices and a game, whether in Boulder or central New York. The game would likely draw a large crowd and a national television audience as well, further enhancing its allure.