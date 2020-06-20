BuffsCountry
Jonathan Jones has CU in his top five schools

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes popped up on another top schools list on Friday.

Three-star defensive end Jonathan Jones released his top five and included the Buffs. 

The other schools in the mix are Baylor, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. 

Jones is a 6-foot-4, 240-pounder out of McKinney (Texas).

Defensive line coach Chris Wilson reached out with an offer on April 22 and Wilson has been trying to develop a relationship ever since. 

All of the other schools in his top five offered after Colorado and Missouri offered on the same day. 

He plans on committing before his senior season but has yet to visit any of the schools in his top five. 

He has reported 27 offers, most of them coming during the spring evaluation period, 

Jones racked up 55 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks during his junior season at McKinney High School. The big man also added four pass break-ups. 

McKinney went 7-5 at the Texas 6A D-II level last season. 

Jones has very long arms for a defensive lineman and he understands how to utilize them to his advantage. 

He is very aggressive at the point of attack and he arrives at the ball carrier with a bad attitude. His tape may remind some people of Terrance Lang. 

Jones is skinny right now but he could add 40 pounds to his frame and be an elite defensive lineman. He could also stay around his size and play as an outside linebacker at the next level. 

He is friends with JJ Henry, a wide receiver at McKinney North, who is also being heavily recruited by the Buffaloes. 

