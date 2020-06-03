CU Commit Lawson Lovering makes another jump in rankings

CU hoops commit Lawson Lovering has had a very successful spring and start to summer and he hasn’t even been able to play in a game yet.

The recruiting sites have turned on the tape and have started to take notice of the 7-footer’s skillset.

About a month ago, Lovering jumped into the top 60, regardless of position, on the 247Sports 2021 basketball rankings.

Rivals has also taken notice in their most recent update.

The 7-foot-1, 225-pounder has debuted on the Rivals rankings as the No. 56 player in the nation regardless of position. He is the No. 9 center in the nation.

He made the highest-ranked debut of any player in the country.

“Headlined by Lawson Lovering, a 7-footer from Wyoming who has committed to Colorado, there are 16 newcomers to the 2021 rankings,” Rivals wrote in their rankings update. Lovering debuts at No. 56.”

247Sports has not updated its composite rankings where they compile the rankings from all of the different recruiting sites but he will also make a jump there.

He has still been able to train during the pandemic while in Wyoming. He’s been working heavily on his footwork so that he can guard multiple positions at the next level. He’s also been getting stronger so he can dominate the post.

“(Guarding out on the perimeter) is something I want to be able to do so I’m not quite there yet,” Lovering told BuffsCountry. “But I feel like I'm improving a lot in that area. So I just want to stay in front of guys if I happen to switch on to a guard or a wing or something. I want to be able to keep them out of paint or guard them out by the three-point line.”

Lovering has an all-around game. He can score above or below the basket, he can knock down threes, he has improved his passing ability and he is obviously an elite shot-blocker at the high school level.

One of the 2021 CU hoops targets also made a jump in the rankings. Angelo Brizzi went from a three-star at No. 148 overall to a four-star at No. 118 overall.