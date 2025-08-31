Buffs Beat

Big 12 Football Power Rankings After Week 1: Colorado Buffaloes, Kansas State Wildcats Fall

After an entertaining Week 1, the Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas State Wildcats fell, and the Utah Utes rose in our updated Big 12 football power rankings. The BYU Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Iowa State Cyclones also looked strong this weekend, but where do they land?

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Outside of the TCU Horned Frogs' Monday night game at North Carolina, Week 1 in the Big 12 is complete. The conference went 12-3 from Thursday through Saturday, with all three losses coming against fellow Power Four teams.

While it was difficult to make conclusions after most Big 12 teams faced lower-level competition in Week 1, a few things are becoming clearer across the 16-team conference. Most notably, Utah appears poised for a bounce-back season and Kansas State may be overrated.

Check out our post-Week 1 Big 12 football power rankings (Note: TCU will open its season against North Carolina Monday):

16. UCF Knights

Aug 28, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) looks to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Record: 1-0

Although they won, the UCF Knights proved they were the Big 12's worst team with an uninspiring 17-10 final over Jacksonville State.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 1-0

With Nicco Marchiol under center, West Virginia delivered a strong 45-3 win over Robert Morris. Still, the Mountaineers must prove it against a stronger team before they rise in these power rankings.

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 1-0

Oklahoma State beat UT Martin, 27-7, in its season opener with Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny both seeing time at quarterback.

13. Arizona Wildcats

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Gavin Hunter (23) intercepts the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and runs during the fourth quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Record: 1-0

Arizona's offense rattled off 40 points and its defense totaled three interceptions against a Hawaii team that beat Stanford the week prior.

12. Houston Cougars

Record: 1-0

Similar to last season, Houston's defense looked strong in a 27-0 shutout win over Stephen F. Austin.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 0-1

Cincinnati nearly knocked off Nebraska despite quarterback Brendan Sorsby's rough passing performance at Arrowhead.

10. Colorado Buffaloes

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Record: 0-1

In a mixed bag performance, the Colorado Buffaloes failed to capitalize on three early Georgia Tech turnovers, falling 27-20 in coach Deion Sanders' third season opener.

9. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 1-1 (0-1 Big 12)

Kansas State trailed North Dakota 35-31 late in the fourth quarter before a go-ahead touchdown pass from quarterback Avery Johnson saved the Wildcats from complete embarrassment.

8. BYU Cougars

Record: 1-0

It wasn't much of a test, but BYU should be encouraged by Saturday's 69-0 win over Portland State.

7. Baylor Bears

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) carries the ball as Auburn Tigers defensive end Amaris Williams (10) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Record: 0-1

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns but Baylor's defense couldn't slow Auburn's rushing attack in a 38-24 loss.

6. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 0-0

TCU will look to knock off North Carolina in coach Bill Belichick's first game leading the Tar Heels. Until more is known, the Horned Frogs sit No. 6 in our power rankings.

5. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 2-0

After beating Fresno State in Week 0, Kansas looked strong again in Week 1 with a 46-7 win over Wagner.

4. Utah Utes

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) and cornerback Rock Caldwell (11) celebrate the victory against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Record: 1-0

In one of the Big 12's best performances of the Week, Utah dominated the Big Ten's UCLA Bruins, 43-10, at the Rose Bowl.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 1-0

Texas Tech's offense scored nine touchdowns, including four passing scores from quarterback Behren Morton, in a 67-7 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

2. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 2-0 (1-0 Big 12)

The Cyclones took care of business against South Dakota with a 55-7 home win, keeping Iowa State near the top of our power rankings.

1. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 1-0

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson led the Sun Devils with 141 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 38-19 win over Northern Arizona. Until more is known, Arizona State will remain in the top spot of our power rankings.

