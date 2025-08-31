Big 12 Football Power Rankings After Week 1: Colorado Buffaloes, Kansas State Wildcats Fall
Outside of the TCU Horned Frogs' Monday night game at North Carolina, Week 1 in the Big 12 is complete. The conference went 12-3 from Thursday through Saturday, with all three losses coming against fellow Power Four teams.
While it was difficult to make conclusions after most Big 12 teams faced lower-level competition in Week 1, a few things are becoming clearer across the 16-team conference. Most notably, Utah appears poised for a bounce-back season and Kansas State may be overrated.
Check out our post-Week 1 Big 12 football power rankings (Note: TCU will open its season against North Carolina Monday):
16. UCF Knights
Record: 1-0
Although they won, the UCF Knights proved they were the Big 12's worst team with an uninspiring 17-10 final over Jacksonville State.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 1-0
With Nicco Marchiol under center, West Virginia delivered a strong 45-3 win over Robert Morris. Still, the Mountaineers must prove it against a stronger team before they rise in these power rankings.
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-0
Oklahoma State beat UT Martin, 27-7, in its season opener with Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny both seeing time at quarterback.
13. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 1-0
Arizona's offense rattled off 40 points and its defense totaled three interceptions against a Hawaii team that beat Stanford the week prior.
12. Houston Cougars
Record: 1-0
Similar to last season, Houston's defense looked strong in a 27-0 shutout win over Stephen F. Austin.
11. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 0-1
Cincinnati nearly knocked off Nebraska despite quarterback Brendan Sorsby's rough passing performance at Arrowhead.
10. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 0-1
In a mixed bag performance, the Colorado Buffaloes failed to capitalize on three early Georgia Tech turnovers, falling 27-20 in coach Deion Sanders' third season opener.
9. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 1-1 (0-1 Big 12)
Kansas State trailed North Dakota 35-31 late in the fourth quarter before a go-ahead touchdown pass from quarterback Avery Johnson saved the Wildcats from complete embarrassment.
8. BYU Cougars
Record: 1-0
It wasn't much of a test, but BYU should be encouraged by Saturday's 69-0 win over Portland State.
7. Baylor Bears
Record: 0-1
Quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns but Baylor's defense couldn't slow Auburn's rushing attack in a 38-24 loss.
6. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 0-0
TCU will look to knock off North Carolina in coach Bill Belichick's first game leading the Tar Heels. Until more is known, the Horned Frogs sit No. 6 in our power rankings.
5. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 2-0
After beating Fresno State in Week 0, Kansas looked strong again in Week 1 with a 46-7 win over Wagner.
4. Utah Utes
Record: 1-0
In one of the Big 12's best performances of the Week, Utah dominated the Big Ten's UCLA Bruins, 43-10, at the Rose Bowl.
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 1-0
Texas Tech's offense scored nine touchdowns, including four passing scores from quarterback Behren Morton, in a 67-7 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
2. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 2-0 (1-0 Big 12)
The Cyclones took care of business against South Dakota with a 55-7 home win, keeping Iowa State near the top of our power rankings.
1. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 1-0
Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson led the Sun Devils with 141 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 38-19 win over Northern Arizona. Until more is known, Arizona State will remain in the top spot of our power rankings.