Why Colorado is Plummeting in Big 12 Rankings
The Colorado Buffaloes continue to fall in ESPN’s Big 12 FPI rankings. Out of the 16 teams in the conference, Deion Sanders’s team finds themselves ranked No. 14 with an FPI rating of 3.5. Here are the complete rankings from 1-16 with each team's FPI grade.
Big 12 FPI Rankings
1. BYU Cougars: 15.5
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 14.5
3. Utah Utes: 13.1
4. TCU Horned Frogs: 11.6
5. Iowa State Cyclones: 10.2
6. Arizona State Cyclones: 9.8
7. Kansas Jayhawks: 9.7
8. Cincinnati Bearcats: 7.4
9. Baylor Bears: 7.2
10. Kansas State Wildcats: 5.9
11. UCF Knights: 4.8
12. Arizona Wildcats: 4.6
13. Houston Cougars: 4.5
14. Colorado Buffaloes: 3.5
15. West Virginia Mountaineers: -4.5
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys: -10.3
BYU, Texas Tech Lead Big 12 Rankings
The BYU Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders both are still undefeated and on the top of the Big 12 FPI rankings. Texas Tech came into this season with high expectations after On3 ranked them among the top NIL spenders in the country. In addition to their high FPI ranking, they are ranked No. 11 in the updated AP Top 25 poll. BYU is now No. 23.
The team in the Big 12 that has arguably been the most impressive to this point is the Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State is 5-0 this season and ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll.
Colorado Down to No. 14 in Big 12
It’s not been an easy start to the 2025 season for “Coach Prime” and the Buffaloes. Colorado is 2-3 with their only two wins coming over the Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys. The Buffaloes have lost to all three power conference teams they have played; the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets of the ACC and the Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars of the Big 12.
The Buffaloes have to starting winning games over Big 12 opponents or they will continue to be at the bottom.
In their last outing against BYU at home, it looked for a while that they would pull the upset. The Buffaloes got out to a 14-0 lead and seemed to be in control of the game. The Cougars stormed back in the second half and held a 24-21 lead with under left minutes to go with Colorado having the ball. Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter threw a game sealing-interception on this drive.
Colorado is still searching for their first Big 12 win of the season after a 0-2 start in conference play. Their next opportunity will be on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on FOX.
TCU is 3-1 this season and is coming off of a last second loss on the road to the Arizona State Sun Devils 27-24.