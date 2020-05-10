CU Commit Receives Massive Rankings Bump

Lawson Lovering committed to Colorado back in October before his junior season.

At the time, he was receiving interest from lots of Power-5 schools but CU was able to recruit him the hardest and eventually received a commitment.

Back then, Lovering was 6-foot-11 and a measly 190 pounds.

Over the last few months, Lovering has grown at least about two inches and has also put on lots of muscle. His dad, Bill, says he is closer to 7-foot-1, 225-pounds.

That has made the recruiting sites start to take notice. Rivals suggested that a bump in the rankings was coming for Lovering, who is currently a three-star recruit on that site.

And on Sunday, 247Sports gave him a massive boost. He is now ranked as the No. 59 player in the nation and solidly a four-star recruit by 247Sports. He is the No. 11 center according to the rankings. And he is also now a four-star composite recruit which takes rankings from the three major recruiting databases and compiles them.

He is still the only commit in Tad Boyle's 2021 recruiting class.

About a month ago, Lovering spoke with BuffsCountry and said he has a long list of things he's trying to improve on this summer.

“I need to improve on, I think, my strength for sure my upper body strength and my lower body strength,” Lovering said. “So I need to get stronger all around.”

Lovering wants to continue to improve his footwork as that is key for someone his size to develop into a versatile player.

“(Guarding out on the perimeter) is something I want to be able to do so I’m not quite there yet,” Lovering said. “But I feel like I'm improving a lot in that area. So I just want to stay in front of guys if I happen to switch on to a guard or a wing or something. I want to be able to keep them out of paint or guard them out by the three-point line.”