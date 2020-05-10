BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

CU Commit Receives Massive Rankings Bump

Chase Howell

Lawson Lovering committed to Colorado back in October before his junior season.

At the time, he was receiving interest from lots of Power-5 schools but CU was able to recruit him the hardest and eventually received a commitment. 

Back then, Lovering was 6-foot-11 and a measly 190 pounds.

Over the last few months, Lovering has grown at least about two inches and has also put on lots of muscle. His dad, Bill, says he is closer to 7-foot-1, 225-pounds. 

That has made the recruiting sites start to take notice. Rivals suggested that a bump in the rankings was coming for Lovering, who is currently a three-star recruit on that site. 

And on Sunday, 247Sports gave him a massive boost. He is now ranked as the No. 59 player in the nation and solidly a four-star recruit by 247Sports. He is the No. 11 center according to the rankings. And he is also now a four-star composite recruit which takes rankings from the three major recruiting databases and compiles them. 

He is still the only commit in Tad Boyle's 2021 recruiting class.

About a month ago, Lovering spoke with BuffsCountry and said he has a long list of things he's trying to improve on this summer. 

“I need to improve on, I think, my strength for sure my upper body strength and my lower body strength,” Lovering said. “So I need to get stronger all around.”

Lovering wants to continue to improve his footwork as that is key for someone his size to develop into a versatile player.

“(Guarding out on the perimeter) is something I want to be able to do so I’m not quite there yet,” Lovering said. “But I feel like I'm improving a lot in that area. So I just want to stay in front of guys if I happen to switch on to a guard or a wing or something. I want to be able to keep them out of paint or guard them out by the three-point line.”

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CU Commit Lawson Lovering Receives Massive Rankings Bump

Chase Howell

Four-star Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge includes Colorado in his top schools

The outside linebacker recruit released his top eight schools on Mother's Day and the CU Buffs were included.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs Make Gunnar Helm's Top 14 Schools

One of the most sought after prospects in the state of Colorado has released his top 14 schools.

Chase Howell

Taulia Tagavailoa Enters the Portal

Chase Howell

Todd Bowles' sons

Chase Howell

Creating Colorado Buffaloes 2020: Cornerbacks

The project is almost over and the best has been saved for last. Cornerbacks will be one of the biggest competitions when practice start. How does BuffsCountry see it going?

Chase Howell

Tale of the Tape: Drew Carter

Breaking down the film of CU's most recent 2021 quarterback target Drew Carter.

Chase Howell

State of Colorado Recruits with Power-5 Offers

In one of the deepest classes in box state history, Colorado has 16 football players in the state with Power-5 offers.

Chase Howell

Notable NFL Games for CU Buffs

The NFL released its schedule on Thursday for the 2020-21 season and there's a few Buff vs. Buff matchups.

Chase Howell

Weekly Buffdate: The Doldrums of May

BuffsCountry discusses the week that was around Colorado Buffaloes athletics including recruiting talk and basketball awards.

Chase Howell