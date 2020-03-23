Offer Tracker: The First Offers from the Karl Dorrell Staff

Every week, BuffsCountry will be providing an update on who the coaching staff offered scholarships to during the previous week for the 2021 class. Last week we saw a flurry of offers from the new coaching staff. These were the first recruits to be offered by the new staff.

Devin Kirkwood

Kirkwood has recently become one of the more coveted prospects out west. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound athlete has recently jumped up to a four-star prospect on 247Sports after receiving offers from Michigan and Notre Dame. He now holds 10 Power-5 offers. He is still a three-star prospect on the composite rankings. Kirkwood hails from Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif) and he was offered by defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin who has built a reputation as one of the top recruiters of the Los Angeles area.

Jack Leyrer

Leyrer is a big tackle prospect out of Highland Park, Texas. The Buffaloes were the second Power-5 school to reach out with an offer, the other school is Baylor. Houston and UTSA offered over the weekend. This is the type of prospect that could have a very quick rise. Currently rated as an 83, a low-end three-star, on 247Sports. That could easily change during the spring evaluation period. Leyrer was the first offer Mitch Rodrigue dispatched as CU’s offensive line coach.

Kenneth Bannister

Bannister was the second offer from offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue. For this one, Rodrigue went to a place where he has some deep roots as he spent sevens seasons as an offensive line coach in Louisiana. Bannister is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound three-star prospect out of New Orleans. He now holds 12 offers, including four Power-5 options. Bannister displays great athleticism and a heavy punch on film.

Jamier Johnson

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is one of the most coveted defensive backs out west. He is currently rated as a four-star recruit on 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson holds offers from 11 different Power-5 programs including Oregon, Florida, Ohio State and Texas. He comes from the same high school as Coach Martin and CU legend Chad Brown. Martin will be doing most of the recruiting. 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins compared him to forever Buff and current Dallas Cowboy Chidobe Awuzie. He had 32 tackles and four interceptions during his junior season, he also played sparingly on the offensive side of the ball.

Calen Bullock

Bullock is a long, rangy athlete that will probably end up playing safety at the next level but can also play cornerback or wide receiver. He plays both sides of the ball as well as a returner for John Muir, the alma mater of defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin. Bullock is currently ranked in the top 200 on 247Sports and top 250 on 247Sports composite. He holds offers from 18 Power-5 programs including Oregon, Texas A & M, Texas, Ohio State and Florida. During his junior campaign, he had 40 receptions for 914 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 45 tackles and six interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Denzel Burke

Burke is a top-five prospect in the Grand Canyon State for the 2021 cycle. Colorado had a lot of success in Arizona last year and the new staff is hoping to keep that momentum by offering some of the top players in the state. Demetrice Martin has ties to Arizona and has already reached out with a couple of offers. Burke can play all over the field and already holds offers from 16 Power-5 schools including Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, LSU and Texas. Burke hails from Saguaro High School, a place that CU has recruited heavily without much luck over the years.