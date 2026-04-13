Four-star quarterback recruit and Colorado Buffaloes target Andre Adams was originally scheduled to announce his commitment on April 11 before he revealed his plans to postpone his decision.

On Tuesday, April 14, Adams ultimately revealed his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs with the ball during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado was competing with the Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles, and Virginia Tech Hokies in the sweepstakes for Adams' commitment.

Adams visited Colorado coach Deion Sanders, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, and the rest of the Buffaloes' staff earlier in April, and the high-profile quarterback recruit was seemingly back in Boulder before Colorado's spring game.

2027 four-Star QB Andre Adams posted that he was back in Boulder today 👀



The blue chip QB from Tennessee was scheduled to commit on Saturday before announcing he would be postponing his decision days ago. pic.twitter.com/XPpxF6OGqb — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) April 9, 2026

Visiting Colorado in the spring could have sealed the deal for the high-profile quarterback.

Andre Adams Recruiting Profile

According to Rivals' rankings, Adams is the No. 12 quarterback recruit in the class of 2027. He is the No. 134 overall prospect regardless of position, and he is also the No. 6 recruit out of Tennessee in the same rankings.

In Adams, the Buffs will be getting an experienced quarterback, and one with an impressive amount of production at the high school level.

In 33 games, Adams has thrown for 7,541 passing yards and 71 touchdowns, both school records for Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee. He has also posted 2,316 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) passes the ball during their game at Clarksville High School Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A true dual-threat quarterback with the speed and athleticism to make defenders miss, Adams has no problem throwing on the run. Adams' highlight tape also demonstrates his ability to stand in the pocket and make throws, and he has a few clips of him seemingly calling an audible at the line of scrimmage.

If he can continue developing both the physical and the mental aspects of the game, Adams figures to be one of the top quarterback prospects of his recruiting class.

Breaking Down Andre Adams' Finalists

Kentucky coach Will Stein and the Wildcats recently received a commitment from four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot, potentially knocking Kentucky out of the race for Adams. However, the Wildcats could still be looking to sign multiple quarterback recruits as Stein, the former Oregon offensive coordinator, gets his hands on the roster construction.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Incoming head coach James Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before the game at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech's new coach James Franklin was looking to make a splash by landing a key quarterback commit in Adams. The Hokies did sign three-star quarterback Troy Huhn in the class of 2026, and the program also brought in multiple transfer quarterbacks in Ethan Grunkemeyer from Penn State and Bryce Baker from North Carolina.

Florida State is expected to start former Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels, but the Seminoles' quarterback room is less clear for future seasons. Still, a chance at early playing time under Florida State coach Mike Norvell was not enough to land Adams.

As for Colorado, the Buffaloes are expected to start redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, but Sanders and company have some options on the depth chart with transfer quarterback Isaac Wilson and freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne.

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