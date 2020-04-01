BuffsCountry
NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to May 31

Chase Howell

The NCAA released a statement on Wednesday, they will be extending the recruiting dead period through May 31.

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31. The committee will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended," the NCAA released in a statement. 

The previous dead period was until April 15. 

Recruits can still be contacted digitally but no on-campus or any face-to-face contact is permitted. 

Official visits had been taken place in the last two years during the months of April and May. It is likely those will be moved to June if possible. As well as a shorter dead period, or no dead period at all, in July.

Carlton Linguard, a JUCO basketball recruit, making his decision in the near future, wanted to visit Colorado before making that decision.

Jabari Walker, a three-star basketball recruit, was in the same situation. Both of those guys will have to make their decision without ever getting to visit Boulder. 

Walker has St. Mary's, Colorado and California in his final three. He has only visited St. Mary's.

Linguard has Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Colorado in his final three. He has only visited Texas A&M.

There will also be a trickle-down effect with football recruits as nobody has had the opportunity to meet the new coaching staff in-person. That puts the CU coaching staff at a distinct disadvantage as some of the 2021 recruits start making their decision. The recent decommits cited that for one of the reasons for decommitting. 

