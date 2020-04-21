Weekly Offer Tracker: An Emphasis on Texas

Another week in the books for Karl Dorrell and his staff. They continue to use this time to get caught up on the recruiting trail.

A lot of 2022 recruits were offered last week as the staff begins to focus on who to target in the future.

However, they are still on the prowl trying to find talent in the 2021 class.

BuffsCountry takes a look at the offers that went out last week.

Jimmy Valsin

Valsin is long, rangy wide receiver with ball skills. He is listed on Rivals and Maxpreps at 6-foot-3 and he plays like it on tape. The big receiver is rated as a three-star on Rivals and 247Sports. He hauled in 33 catches, 670 yards and eight touchdowns this past season for Bowie High School (Alington, Texas). Valsin holds 16 offers, Kansas and Oregon State are the only other Power 5 schools. Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini loves recruiting receivers from the Dallas area.

Cole Carson

Carson is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman out of Texas. He has 13 Power-5 offers including Auburn and Arkansas. Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue is doing the recruiting for the Buffaloes. His highlight tape is three and a half minutes long and his guy ends up on the ground in every single play. Arkansas appears to be the leader for his signature.

Chance Tucker

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback received his first Power 5 offer from Colorado last week. He’s long, rangy and shows really good footwork on tape. He ran a 10.97 second 100-meter dash in his first time running the event this spring. He now holds eight offers including BYU and Colorado State. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is doing the recruiting and was already previously recruiting the speedster while Martin was at Arizona. Got through all of that without repeating his last name.

Josh Moore

Moore is a safety out of Marist High School (Atlanta, Ga.). The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is a three-star prospect on both 247Sports and Rivals. He has offers from 16 different Power 5 schools. He has fluid hips and really good closing speed on tape. Safeties coach Brett Maxie and defensive coordinator Tyson Summers will be doing the recruiting.

Erik Olsen

Olsen was offered by the Colorado staff recently after not receiving an offer from the previous staff. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder is now up to 17 power conference options. The in-state tight end recently released his top ten schools and Colorado was included. BuffsCountry will have an update on him this week.

Josh McCarron

McCarron is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker. He holds eight power conference offers and is expected to announce his decision on Tuesday.

Logan Diggs

Diggs was re-offered after already being offered by the previous staff. Diggs is the top running back in the state of Louisiana. Colorado was not included when he released his top ten schools on Saturday.