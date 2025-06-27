Florida State Seminoles Copy Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders Recruiting Photo
The Florida State Seminoles appear to be taking a page from the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders' recruiting playbook.
Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff landed a commitment from four-star quarterback recruit Jaden O'Neal on June 22, and a photo of current Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos handing O'Neal the "keys to the program" has since gone viral. However, as many have pointed out, the photo op between O'Neal and Castellanos is not necessarily an original idea.
When Colorado was recruiting four-star quarterback recruit Julian Lewis in the class of 2025, current Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback and former Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders took a a similar photo with Lewis. In the photo, Sanders hands a set of keys to Lewis, sitting on a gold and black throne.
As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
No matter who had the original idea, it seems as though this style of photoshoot for quarterback recruits is a rather useful recruiting tool for college programs.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?
MORE: Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum
The photo of Castellanos and O'Neal was taken on O'Neal's visit to Florida State. A few days after his trip, the quarterback recruit decommitted from the Oklahoma Sooners and quickly flipped to the Seminoles.
Similarly, Lewis took his photo with Sanders on a visit to Colorado while Lewis was still committed to the USC Trojans. It took some more time for the Buffaloes to flip Lewis away from USC, but Lewis eventually decommitted from USC before flipping to "Coach Prime" and Colorado in November of 2024.
Although Sanders and Lewis did not overlap at Colorado, the newest Buffaloes quarterback still has a relationship with the Cleveland Browns rookie. Lewis enrolled early at Colorado in December, and he spoke to reporters about some of his conversations with Sanders after a spring practice for the Buffaloes:
"It's definitely a blessing for me to have a guy like him. Me and Shedeur talked about it. We kind of came in different paths, like I didn't start off at [Jackson State] and all of that stuff. But just looking at it from another black quarterback is always good to hear from, even the older guys that have retired. Just understanding their path, it's humbling," said Lewis.
As one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2026, Lewis is expected to be the signal-caller of the future for the Buffaloes. Although Sanders might have handed him the keys to the program for a recruiting photoshoot, Lewis might spend 2025 as the backup quarterback at Colorado.
"Coach Prime" has a quarterback competition on his hands with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and Lewis vying for the starting job. Many expect Salter, the more experienced player, to get the nod.
Only time will tell, as Lewis, Salter and the Buffaloes begin their season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.