Recruit Xavier Payne Visits Colorado Buffaloes, Decommits From Florida State

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted class of 2026 recruit Xavier Payne last week. Payne had been committed to the Florida State Seminoles since 2024, but announced that he would be decommitting following his visit to Boulder.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes hosted class of 2026 recruit Xavier Payne. Payne committed to the Florida State Seminoles in December of 2024.   

Following his visit to Boulder, Payne announced that he would be decommiting from Florida State. Is a flip to Colorado on the horizon for Payne?

Xavier Payne is a 6-7, 320 pound offensive tackle out of Miami, Florida. Payne is rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 67 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite. 

Xavier Payne Visits Colorado, Decommits from Florida State

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Xavier Payne visited the Colorado Buffaloes this past week. He spoke to Rivals following the visit. 

“It was great,” Payne said, “The bets part was being to sit down with the offensive line coaches and truly building that connection while getting to see their plan for me and how I fit into the program.”

Payne said that something that stood out to him was how much NFL experience was in the building. The Buffaloes coaching staff is loaded with former NFL greats such as coach Deion Sanders, running backs coach Marshall Faulk, and pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp. 

“As I was sitting in the room it really hit me how much NFL experience is on the staff,” Payne said. “So not only do they know how to get there because they did it, but also because they have sent so many in their years of coaching.”

Payne also added that this visit “gave him some things to think about” and “don’t count them out in my recruitment.”

Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Recruiting Class

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have received the commitments from two players so far in the class of 2026; three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and three-star athlete Domata Peko Jr. 

Peko Jr. is the son of former NFL defensive lineman and current Buffaloes defensive line coach Domata Peko. 

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has relied heavily on the transfer portal since he took over as coach in 2023. The two biggest Colorado football stars the past two season were both players that followed Coach Prime from Jackson State to Colorado; cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy while Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. With both Hunter and Sanders now in the NFL, coach Sanders will have to find a way to fill the void those two left

Deion Sanders Enters Year Three in Colorado

Deion Sanders is now in his third season as coach in Boulder. In his first season in 2023, the Buffaloes went 4-8. They had a huge bounce back season in 2024, going 9-3 in the regular season. They ended up making the Alamo Bowl, falling to the BYU Cougars.

