Deion Sanders Slams False Media Report Before Houston Cougars Clash
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed the report that Colorado would be starting quarterback Ryan Staub over Kaidon Salter in their next game against the Houston Cougars. Sanders was clearly irritated by this report getting out and said it wasn’t true.
Deion Sanders on Media: “We Don’t Care About Being Correct"
Earlier in the day of Deion Sanders’s press conference, college football reporter Pete Thamel of ESPN revealed that the Buffaloes were expected to start Ryan Staub against Houston. Thamel cited that Staub was working with the first-team in practice earlier this week. Sanders denies that this is the plan and slammed the media for inaccurate reporting.
“In today’s media, we don’t care about being correct anymore. We just want to be first. And there’s no subjection to you if you’re wrong. Nobody says nothing. You just go with it,” Sanders said. “That don’t make no sense to me. I would love the integrity that we once had with media.”
Deion Sanders has been very quiet about who in the Buffaloes quarterback room will end up getting the start. This was also the case in lead up to the Buffaloes Week One game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It got close to game day before “Coach Prime” gave the nod to Kaidon Salter over Ryan Staub and freshman Julian Lewis.
Kaidon Salter’s Job In Jeopardy?
Kaidon Salter spent the first four seasons of his college football career from 2021 through 2024 with the Liberty Flames. Salter is a dual threat and in his time with Liberty, he threw for 5,889 passing yards and 56 touchdowns whole rushing for another 2,006 yards and 21 touchdowns. Salter made the decision to enter the portal and transfer to Colorado prior to the 2025 season.
The Buffaloes offense has yet to get rolling under Salter. They scored 20 points in their home opening loss against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and then 31 against the Delaware Blue Hens. In these games, Salter has thrown 261 yards and one touchdown for and rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Behind Salter on the quarterback depth chart are Ryan Staub and Julian Lewis.
If Colorado wants their offense to level up, do they need to move in a different direction at starter?
Staub singed with the Colorado Buffaloes right when Deion sanders took over in 2023. Staub started one game for the Buffaloes in 2023 with Shedeur Sanders out with an injury. Staub went 17/24 passing for one touchdown and zero interceptions in Colorado’s 23-17 loss to the Utah Utes.
The other quarterback that could be an option is Julian Lewis. Lewis was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. Lewis was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the recruiting class of 2025 according to 247Sports.