The CU coaching staff has continued to stay aggressive on the trail throughout this pandemic.

The Buffs were involved in five top schools list over the last week and the momentum is starting to build.

If you pay any attention to recruiting across the country, you already know momentum is key in recruiting. Just look at what Tennessee has done the last few weeks.

The Buffaloes are starting to narrow down their options and they also added a few for the 2021 class this past week.

Kimo Makaneole

The Buffs are sticking around in the Sunshine State. Makaneole is a 6-foot-4, 280-pounder out of Niceville (Fla.). He may play for Niceville but when he steps on the football field it switches to Meanville. He arrives at his opponents with a vengeance and is very athletic on tape but he has a long way to go in terms of technique. Makaneole is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports and not yet rated on Rivals. He is now up to 26 offers and seven of them are from Power-5 schools. There is no clear in his recruitment.

Ketron Jackson

Another wide receiver in Texas for offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini to pursue. Jackson is one of the top uncommitted receivers in the state. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is rated as a four-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals. He is now up to 19 power conference options including Alabama, LSU and Ohio State. The predictions on the recruiting sites would indicate this thing is far from over. Arkansas may be the leader but Alabama is right there and the lead 247Sports analyst in Texas Gabe Brooks believes it’s too difficult to tell right now. It might be the perfect time for a late swoop.

Garfield Lawrence

Colorado is the second Power-5 school to offer the three-star defensive lineman out of Tyler (Texas). After receiving an offer from SMU in October, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has received all of his offers after his junior season. He totaled 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks this past season. Mitch Rodrigue reached out with the offer and it’s likely Chris Wilson will be involved in the recruitment.

Jalen Shead

Tight ends coach Taylor Embree has been aggressive on the recruiting trail so far. He finds his latest tight end target in Olive Branch (Miss.). Colorado is the first Power-5 school to offer the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder. He’s getting some interest from the local FCS and FBS schools but the big-time programs have yet to step up with an offer. He often plays in-line with a hand in the dirt for his high school team. He shows excellent run blocking ability for a tight end and quick feet.