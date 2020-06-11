Patrick Hisatake releases top eight schools

As we remain at the peak of virtual recruiting season, more and more recruits are going to be narrowing down their lists.

Patrick Hisatake, a three-star prospect out of Portland (Ore.), revealed his top eight schools on Wednesday.

And the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include Kansas, Central Florida, Arizona State, Cal, Maryland, UCLA and Nebraska.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is a consensus three-star recruit on Rivals and 247Sports. He is rated as a top five recruit regardless of position in the state of Oregon.

Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski has been the lead recruiter who reached out with an offer on April 29.

Hisatake's recruitment has really blossomed in recent months. The edge rusher is now up to 20 offers and 13 of them are from power conference programs. All of those power five offers have come in 2020.

On his highlight film, Hisatake is very aggressive at the point of attack. He understands how to use leverage and shows a nice ability to bend when rushing the passer.

At the next level, he will have to work on his lateral quickness if he wants to be able to play out in space as a stand-up linebacker. He shows some ability playing that position for his high school team but he mostly plays with a hand in the ground.

Hisatake trains with four-star recruit Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, another outside linebacker for the Buffs and Michalowski. Rawlins-Kibonge is set to announce on June 17 and the predictions have him committing to Oklahoma.