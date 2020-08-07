TJ Patu has CU Buffs in top four schools

After a bit of a break, the Colorado Buffaloes are back in "top schools" season.

The uncommitted recruits have been aggressively posting their top schools list in hopes of narrowing down their options and nearing a decision.

The CU Buffs made another one on Friday.

Three-star athlete TJ Patu released his top four schools and the Buffs were included along with Fresno State, San Jose State and Washington State.

Patu is a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder out of La Habra (Calif.). He is listed as an outside linebacker on 247Sports but his tape shows him playing lots of safety. He has the size and ability to play either, making him a great fit for the STAR position, a hybrid of outside linebacker and safety. With his aggressive nature and ability to fill gaps, he also has some upside at either the jack or mike linebacker positions.

He is a very versatile player that can play pretty much anywhere across the defense.

The Buffs reached out with an offer on June 13. Recruiting analyst Junior Tanuvasa has been building a bond with Patu ever since.

Patu has reported nine offers throughout the process and four of them are from Power 5 schools, the rest are from the Mountain West.

He's ranked as a very high three-star recruit on 247Sports (88 rating). He is just outside the top 50 out of recruits in California and the No. 38 outside linebacker in the country.

CU has consistently recruited defensive players this cycle that don't necessarily have a set position but can tackle, make plays in space and cover. It appears they are looking for a versatile defense.