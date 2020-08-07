BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

TJ Patu has CU Buffs in top four schools

Chase Howell

After a bit of a break, the Colorado Buffaloes are back in "top schools" season.

The uncommitted recruits have been aggressively posting their top schools list in hopes of narrowing down their options and nearing a decision. 

The CU Buffs made another one on Friday. 

Three-star athlete TJ Patu released his top four schools and the Buffs were included along with Fresno State, San Jose State and Washington State. 

Patu is a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder out of La Habra (Calif.). He is listed as an outside linebacker on 247Sports but his tape shows him playing lots of safety. He has the size and ability to play either, making him a great fit for the STAR position, a hybrid of outside linebacker and safety. With his aggressive nature and ability to fill gaps, he also has some upside at either the jack or mike linebacker positions. 

He is a very versatile player that can play pretty much anywhere across the defense. 

The Buffs reached out with an offer on June 13. Recruiting analyst Junior Tanuvasa has been building a bond with Patu ever since. 

Patu has reported nine offers throughout the process and four of them are from Power 5 schools, the rest are from the Mountain West. 

He's ranked as a very high three-star recruit on 247Sports (88 rating). He is just outside the top 50 out of recruits in California and the No. 38 outside linebacker in the country. 

CU has consistently recruited defensive players this cycle that don't necessarily have a set position but can tackle, make plays in space and cover. It appears they are looking for a versatile defense. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hodgkins and Schalk shining for CU Buffs during summer events

Kirsty Hodgkins and Hailey Schalk have had very successful summers as the gear up for the fall portion of the CU women's golf season.

Chase Howell

Lucas Siewert signs with club in Brazil

Forever Buff Lucas Siewert has signed with Sporting Club Corinthians Paulista for his first professional contract.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs add preferred walk-on quarterback to 2020 class

Mike Chandler, a 2020 quarterback with division one offers, has committed to play for the Colorado Buffaloes as a preferred walk-on.

Chase Howell

Remembering CU Buff icon Betty Hoover

CU Buffs fans share their favorite memories of Colorado Buffaloes superfan Betty Hoover.

Chase Howell

McKinley Wright has some unfinished business

In a conference call with the media on Wednesday, CU Buffs point guard McKinley Wright explained why he's returning for his senior season.

Vinay Simlot

Maddox Kopp has CU Buffs in top five schools

Three-star quarterback Maddox Kopp released his top five schools on Wednesday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

A Pac-12 loan program with no football? It's a possibility

Some documents reveal the Pac-12 is preparing a loan program to offset profit loss if there is no football season.

Vinay Simlot

Buffs in the Bubble: Derrick White shines and Roberson is back

There are a few forever Buffs playing basketball right now and one of them is becoming a star in front of our eyes. An update on all of the Buffs in the bubble.

Adam Chalifoux

CU Buffs "actively planning" to have fans at Folsom Field

The CU Buffs athletic department sent out an email to season ticket holders indicating their plans to have fans in the stadium.

Chase Howell

CHSAA postpones football season

High school football season will take place in the spring in the state of Colorado.

Chase Howell