Top five-star receiver Cederian Morgan puts Colorado in final six
Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 class, has narrowed his college choices to six schools.
Among them is Colorado, where he is set to take an official visit. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound standout from Alexander City, Alabama, ranks as the No. 18 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 3 wide receiver, and the second-best player in his home state.
Morgan’s junior season was nothing short of spectacular, as he caught 70 passes for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. His ability to operate primarily out of the slot, despite his large frame, makes him a unique offensive weapon.
He possesses a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism, allowing him to be an elite threat after the catch. His ability to change gears in space, utilize his frame effectively in contested situations, and create separation downfield further cements his status as a premier recruit.
In addition to his dominance on the football field, Morgan is a proven multi-sport athlete. He has excelled in track and field, achieving a 6-foot-4 high jump as a sophomore and competing in sprint and hurdle events. His track background highlights his explosiveness and top-end speed, key attributes that translate well to the gridiron. He also played basketball, further showcasing his athletic versatility.
Morgan’s recruitment remains highly competitive, with Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, and Clemson also in the mix. His upcoming visit to Colorado will be crucial as Coach Prime and his staff look to add another elite playmaker to their offense.
With his skill set continuing to evolve, Morgan is on track to be one of the most dominant receivers in the 2026 class.