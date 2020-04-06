BuffsCountry
Offer Tracker: Some Familiar Names

Chase Howell

Every week BuffsCountry, takes a look at the offers sent out by the Colorado staff. 

It was definitely not as busy of a week for the staff as previous weeks. There were only a couple of new offers and a couple of re-offers from the previous staff. 

Davion Sistrunk

Sistrunk played his first season of high school football this past year, but he is already on the rise and receiving attention from schools all over the country. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound basketball star decided to give football a shot and has now received 23 offers and 16 of them from Power-5 schools. Defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin reached out with an offer on March 27.

Jaden Mangham

A very familiar name for Buffs fans. In fact, if you switch one letter you get Jaren Mangham, the current running back for the Buffaloes. Jaden is Jaren’s little brother. Colorado was actually the first school to offer Jaden when Mike MacIntyre and his staff were recruiting Jaren. Jaden has since garnered lots of attention on the recruiting circuit. And CU’s new staff re-offered Mangham this past week. He is a four-star on rivals and a three-star on 247Sports. Unlike his brother, he plays cornerback and wide receiver. He holds 16 offers including 9 from power conferences.

Kyron Drones

Drones is a 6-foot-2 three-star quarterback out of Texas. BuffsCountry went more in-depth on Drones here.

Khristian Zachary

This is not technically a new offer because he was offered by outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski, who has remained on staff, back in January. But he tweeted out an edit on Sunday to indicate the CU staff is still recruiting him. Zachary is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound outside linebacker from Carrollton, Georgia. He now holds 15 Power-5 offers including Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports. He shows a lot of explosion tape and blows up plays with ease.

