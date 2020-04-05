Film Room: CU's Newest Target at Quarterback

New quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Danny Langsdorf relinquished his first offer as a CU coach on Thursday.

Kyron Drones is a three-star quarterback dual-threat out of Pearland, Texas. He led Shadow Creek to their first-ever Class 5A State Championship this past season.

He did not have a single FBS offer before hoisting the trophy back in December.

Coaches all over the country have recently taken notice. He now holds 22 offers including nine from power conference schools.

During Drones' junior season, his first season as a starter, he threw for 3,390 yards, 46 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 825 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Checking out the film, he has exceptional arm talent. He is able to fit the ball in spots and make throws that most high school quarterbacks can't.

What makes him elite, however, is his scrambling ability and his ability to make throws on the run when his feet aren't set. His tape is loaded with throws where he isn't on a set platform and that's what will make him so appealing to college coaches.

His accuracy can definitely be improved as, despite his incredible numbers, he only completed 57.7 percent of his passes. A number that leaves a lot to be desired.

Drones also threw 10 interceptions, his touchdown/interception ratio is great but that is still a high number of interceptions.

"I think they have to be accurate," Langsdorf told Mark Johnson on the Inside Zone Podcast when asked what is the one thing he looks for in a young quarterback. "You're always looking at the physical stuff, speed and strength. Those things are very obvious. But I think you have to be an accurate thrower."

It will be interesting to see if Langsdorf continues to target dual-threat quarterbacks. He is known for producing pro-style quarterbacks although he did help develop Tommy Armstrong at Nebraska.