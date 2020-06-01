BuffsCountry
CU Buffs make top ten schools for Will Reed

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes are in on another top ten list for a highly-coveted prospect.

This time it is three-star offensive lineman William Reed.

"I have been truly blessed and humbled by all of the great coaches and programs that have shown interest in me as and my football abilities," Reed said in a statement on Twitter. "Everyone has been incredible. I have narrowed down the schools that the best fit for me from an academic, football and coaching standpoint."

The Buffaloes were included with Pepperdine, Yale, Cal, Michigan, Michigan State, Utah, Duke, Virginia Tech and Kansas. 

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is rated as a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals. His offer list appears to be worthy of a higher rating. 

He has reported 25 offers and 15 of those are from power five programs. Although, he prioritizes academics--he has offers from most Ivy schools-- and included two of them in his list of top ten schools.

Former offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic got the recruitment started for the Buffaloes and current offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has kept the momentum going. 

Coming out of Eastside Catholic in Sammamish (Wash.), Reed has been playing against top competition for a while now. Not only is Eastside Catholic one of the top schools in the state of Washington, but they are also one of the top schools in the nation.

Reed plays mostly right tackle on tape. He does a really nice job using his feet and has shows a lot of athleticism for his size. He has violent hands. He can improve his technique and pad level. 

