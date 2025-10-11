Breaking Down Duke’s Biggest Defensive Vulnerabilities
Duke is entering a bye week in the midst of their three-game winning streak that has featured impressive performances on both sides of the ball. There has been a solid mix of the offense and defense excelling at various portions during this win streak, which has led to both units finding success consistently.
While there are definitely positives to acknowledge, there are discussions that have to be addressed, specifically pertaining to the Blue Devils' defense.
With Duke off this week, this is a good time to analyze and deep dive into some of the issues with the Blue Devils' defense. Let's take a look at some of the difficulties this unit is facing every week.
Struggling to get off the field on third downs
The defense's primary job is to get the ball back to the offense, which is the primary source of scoring points. Although Duke's defensive unit has been fantastic at achieving that goal by creating turnovers, stopping opposing offenses on third down has been a work in progress this season.
On the season, the Blue Devils' defense is allowing their opponents to convert 42.8% of their third downs, ranking 87th in the country.
It has become an even more significant issue over the last three weeks, as teams during that stretch have converted on 45.9% of their third downs. If this trend continues, Duke is going to struggle against the more formidable opponents in their conference.
This issue is even more prevalent at home, as Duke is allowing opponents to convert on third downs in 48% of those instances. After the bye, the Blue Devils host Georgia Tech, which is efficient on those downs, moving the chains 44.8% on third downs.
Pass coverage
Duke's front four masks a myriad of issues in the secondary. To be fair, the Blue Devils' corners and safeties are relatively young and inexperienced, but that is where opposing offensive coordinators are devoting their game plans. If teams can protect their quarterback, this secondary can be picked apart.
According to PFF, Duke owns a 66.9 coverage grade, which ranks 97th in the country. This is telling when evaluating the roster and how they grade out in coverage.
Per PFF, there are only two players on the defense who own a coverage grade higher than 77.5, and that is freshman safety Andrew Pellicciotta and edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. Not great when a team's primary pass rusher is the highest-graded player in coverage through six weeks.
Duke's defense is an overall strong unit, but this pass defense is worrisome when considering the level of competition in this conference.