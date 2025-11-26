Storylines to Follow When Duke Hosts Wake Forest
Duke picked up its sixth win of the season on Saturday against rival North Carolina, winning 32-25. It wasn't the prettiest outing, but none of Duke's games this season have been entirely glamorous.
However, we did see Duke stick to the rushing attack against the Tar Heels, which was new for the Blue Devils. Nate Sheppard had a career-high 22 carries and Anderson Castle punched in three short touchdown runs as well.
The win snapped a two-game skid for the Blue Devils after losses to UConn and Virginia sank the once high hopes for the season. Manny Diaz has declared that the team is focused on what is left on the schedule, but an ACC championship appearance is not totally out of the window yet.
What is out the window for the week, however, are records of any kind. In another fierce rivalry, Duke will host Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have turned in a strong 8-3 season with victories over SMU and Virginia, despite lacking an effective passing game.
The Demon Deacons have plenty of experience on their roster; however, they are familiar with this rivalry and have plenty of game experience. Even though Duke has clinched a bowl game, this game is meaningful not only to secure bragging rights but to possibly elevate its bowl selection and impress recruits before signing day arrives.
This will be another tough test for Duke that could go down to the wire on senior day. Here is what to watch for on Saturday.
Will Darian Mensah Finish The Season Strong?
Darian Mensah has had a strong season to this point, ranking top-6 nationally in passing yards (3,182) and passing touchdowns (26), but the home stretch of the season has been a struggle. Since winning a thrilling shootout over Clemson, when he threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns, things haven't been the same.
Mensah turned the ball over a combined four times against UConn and Virginia, and threw for a season-low 175 yards last week against North Carolina. Pressure has been an issue, but Mensah's level of play has seemed to take an overall dip for one reason or another.
This week won't get any easier. Wake Forest allows just 193.5 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the ACC. The Demon Deacons also allow just 19 points per game, second-best in the conference.
Wake Forest doesn't dial up a ton of pressure, with just 23 sacks this season, but the secondary is great in zone coverage. Safety Nick Andersen leads the team with 89 tackles and seven pass deflections, while slot corner Davaughan Patterson has 68 tackles and nine pass deflections.
The Demon Deacons only have four interceptions, but the zone coverage variations can be tough on a quarterback like Mensah, who throws outside the numbers often. Thankfully, he has found a new, reliable target over the middle in tight end Jeremiah Hasley, who could be a difference maker.
How Can Duke Slow Down Wake Forest's Rushing Attack?
Wake Forest isn't much of an explosive passing offense, which is great news for a banged-up and struggling Duke secondary. However, what the Demon Deacons lack through the air, they make up for on the ground.
Quarterback Robby Ashford is on his fourth team in six seasons of college ball, but he has commanded the Wake Forest offense well this season. He's only thrown for 1,827 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season, but he can live on the ground. On 100 carries, Ashford has 460 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Demond Claiborne leads the backfield with 849 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back has a good blend of physicality and shifty running, which could cause problems for Duke.
Ashford is often used with designed quarterback runs, which allows Wake Forest to have an extra blocker in the formation and win just about any numbers problem in short-yardage spots.
Tre Freeman didn't play for Duke last week and the Blue Devils allowed only 101 yards on the ground to North Carolina. Duke will really need to get the linebacker in time for this game. Kendall Johnson and Luke Mergott played well inside, but Jaiden Francois is the only healthy linebacker who can help to contain Ashford.
What Will Duke Seniors Do For A Final Showing?
It will be senior day on Saturday in Durham, so it's always interesting to see which seniors step up in their final home game. For Duke, several guys could show up in a big way on Saturday.
For starters, there are a host of transfers in position to make big plays. Tight end Landen King, receiver Andrel Anthony (if he returns healthy) and safety Caleb Weaver all see the field frequently enough to make plays this week.
King has mostly been a red zone threat, while Weaver is one of the better tacklers on the Blue Devils' defense, leading the team with 73 tackles this season, along with two deflections and an interception.
Freeman and Anthony both missed last week with injury, and their experience would be a huge plus on both sides of the ball for Duke this weekend. Freeman is a huge part of the middle of the defense, making 44 tackles, three pass deflections and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against Virginia. Anthony, a Texas transfer, has 26 catches for 246 yards and five touchdowns.
Cooper Barkate is Duke's leading receiver after transferring over from Harvard. He's been Mensah's favorite target this season, making 55 catches for 895 yards and six touchdowns.
Castle and receiver/return man Sahmir Hagans will also say goodbye on Saturday. Castle has been the muscle back this season, scoring nine touchdowns on the ground, while Hagans has been a rotational receiver and returner, catching five touchdowns and returning a kickoff for a touchdown against Clemson.
On defense, a large portion of the front seven will play its final game. In addition to Freeman, Duke will say goodbye to Francois, defensive tackles Aaron Hall and Josiah Green, defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr., and corner Chandler Rivers.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.