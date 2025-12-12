Arkansas Head Coach Eyes Duke Basketball Target Jordan Smith Jr.

Arkansas basketball head coach and recruiting mastermind John Calipari was in Chantilly, Va., on Thursday night to watch coveted combo guard Jordan Smith Jr., a prime Duke basketball recruiting prospect, and his Paul VI Catholic High School Panthers host the Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.) Crusaders. Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley and Kentucky assistant coach Alvin Brooks III were also on hand, League Ready's Sam Kayser reported.

Paul VI Catholic prevailed, 66-56, in the ESPN High School Showcase event, marking the prep powerhouse's 40th straight home victory.

And Smith sizzled throughout the contest. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound hard-nosed five-star, currently stacking up at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, poured in a game-high 26 points for the Panthers, earning the following highlight reel on social media courtesy of the SportsCenter NEXT account:

The Duke Blue Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgetown Hoyas, and Kentucky Wildcats account for two-thirds of the top six that Smith revealed back in August. His other two finalists are the Syracuse Orange and Indiana Hoosiers.

As things stand, the lone 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for Jordan Smith Jr.'s recruitment paints Duke basketball as the team to beat.

Smith plays for the same prep powerhouse that produced recent Duke basketball guards Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach, plus a pair of current Blue Devil sophomores in sharpshooter Darren Harris and big man Patrick Ngongba II.

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) posts up against Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was recently in Durham for the third time across the past 14 months, as he sat behind the now-No. 3-ranked Blue Devils' bench to witness Duke's thrilling 67-66 home win over the defending national champions in the then-No. 15 Florida Gators.

While Smith hasn't specified a decision date, chatter among recruiting insiders now suggests he's unlikely to announce a winner until January or later.

Feb 6, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches during the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts enjoy a three-deep collection in the 2026 cycle: Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer. All three put their commitments in ink during the early signing period in November.

