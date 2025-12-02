Priority Duke Basketball Target Visiting Again as Decision Nears
Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) senior guard Jordan Smith Jr., a former teammate to two current Duke basketball sophomores in reserve guard Darren Harris and starting center Patrick Ngongba II, has already checked out the Blue Devils in person on two separate occasions.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound versatile five-star was in Durham for an official visit a few days before the 2024-25 campaign tipped off, and he returned about two months ago to attend the program's annual Countdown to Craziness event.
RELATED: Where Duke Stands in Jordan Smith Jr. Sweepstakes
Now, according to a report from Rivals national recruiting insider Joe Tipton on Tuesday morning, Smith plans to be back in Cameron Indoor Stadium once again, this time to watch the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (8-0, 0-0 ACC) battle the No. 15 Florida Gators (5-2, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday night, part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Duke and Florida, the defending national champion, square off at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).
Should the Blue Devils hold a comfortable lead late in the contest, chances are Duke's famed student section, the Cameron Crazies, will chant for Smith to join them on their side of the court opposite the home bench. That was the case during his time in Cameron back in early Oct, and of course, he answered their call.
A Big-Time Recruiting Race Now Down to Six Suitors
Sitting at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Jordan Smith Jr. has seen his recruitment become even more high profile of late, particularly since most of the nation's other five-stars in the cycle announced their destinations before or during the early signing period in November.
Smith hasn't locked in a decision date just yet. That said, it wouldn't be much of a shock if fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Scheyer and his powerhouse recruiting team wind up securing a commitment from the 18-year-old in the coming weeks, perhaps even doing so before he leaves town following the high-powered squad's matchup against the Gators.
After all, not only did Smith's school produce Harris and Ngongba, but two Blue Devil guards from earlier this decade also played their prep ball for Paul VI Catholic in Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels. Moreover, the latter recently commented on a social media post to suggest that he believes Scheyer and his crew are sure to prevail in the end.
As things stand, the 247Sports Crystal Ball points to Duke basketball as the outright frontrunner for Smith, whose other five finalists are the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, Georgetown Hoyas, Indiana Hoosiers, and Syracuse Orange. He released his top six back in early August.
Meanwhile, Duke's 2026 collection includes two five-star forwards in Bryson Howard and Cameron Williams, along with four-star center Maxime Meyer. All three put their pledges in ink last month, giving the Blue Devils what remains the nation's No. 5-ranked haul, per 247Sports.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.