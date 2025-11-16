Assessing Darian Mensah's Performance Against Virginia
Overall, it was an embarrassing and disappointing loss for the Duke Blue Devils, who now have little to no chance of reaching the ACC Championship game.
From top to bottom, the Virginia Cavaliers dominated Duke in every facet of the game, proving that the Blue Devils are still at least a year away from establishing themselves as one of the elite teams in the ACC.
That narrative is also the same for Darian Mensah, who may need another offseason under his belt before considering him as an elite college quarterback. Let's take a deeper look at Mensah's performance on Saturday night.
Mensah's Stat line
- In the 34-17 loss to Virginia, the sophomore quarterback completed 18-of-35 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.
- Even then, the statistical output was not that good, as Mensah threw for 91 yards and his lone touchdown in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.
- To give more context to how much Mensah struggled in this game, in the first half, the former Tulane signal caller had completed 5-of-11 passes for 26 yards while attempting 2.4 yards per pass. Some of that was the result of Duke's offense failing to sustain drives, which led to the Cavaliers' dominating in time of possession. However, at the end of the day, some of the offensive struggles fall at Mensah's feet.
Who Helped Mensah the Most
Because Mensah struggled to deliver accurate passes in muddy pockets and against tight coverage, Duke's pass-catching options were nonexistent in this game. The Blue Devils' passing offense was eliminated from this game.
- Landen King: two receptions for 48 yards
- Jeremiah Hasley: three receptions for 47 yards
- Cooper Barkate: three receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown
- Sahmir Hagans: one reception for 35 yards
- Que'Sean Brown: three receptions for 14 yards
For the second consecutive week, Barkate was not involved throughout the game, and the bulk of his production - in addition to everyone else on Duke's offense - came in the fourth quarter in garbage time.
When the quarterback only has 122 passing yards entering the fourth quarter, the likelihood is that there is not much statistical production for an offense with as many options as the Blue Devils possess.
This will be a good learning experience for a young quarterback and roster, who have a bright future. Saturday night highlighted that this team is still a work in progress, and it is not there yet, competing for serious hardware.
