Duke Basketball Alum Not Invited to NBA Draft Combine
Duke basketball one-and-done Jared McCain and two-and-done Kyle Filipowski are seemingly certain to hear their names in the first round of the NBA Draft on June 26. Unsurprisingly, that pair of Blue Devils is among the 78 players who received invites to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, May 12-19, the league announced on Friday.
RELATED: Latest Mock Draft Shows Only One Duke Product in Lottery
But there was a third early draft entrant out of Duke in senior captain and four-year starting guard Jeremy Roach, despite rarely appearing anywhere on mock drafts. Unlike McCain and Filipowski, though, Roach left the door wide open on a return to college for his extra year of eligibility, yet noting his desire to test the draft waters.
Plus, he entered the transfer portal on April 16 before committing to Baylor five days later.
Now, there's another reason to assume that Roach will withdraw his name from the NBA Draft, perhaps well before the NCAA-imposed May 29 deadline to retain eligibility. The 22-year-old, a two-year Duke basketball captain and All-ACC Third Team selection last season, is among more than 100 early draft entrants not on the list of NBA Draft Combine invites:
Despite not ending up on the above list, there's still a path for Roach and others to earn an invite, as outlined by the NBA:
"Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 10-11 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine following that event."
Jeremy Roach, Jared McCain, and Kyle Filipowski are only three of the nine Blue Devils leaving Durham with eligibility remaining this offseason. Like Roach, the other six entered the transfer portal.
RELATED: Duke Transfer Sean Stewart Heading to Big Ten
Altogether, the mass departure of talent makes way for Duke's top-ranked, six-deep recruiting class, joining returning backcourt weapons Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, along with two signed inbound transfers thus far in Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.