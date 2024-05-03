One-Year Duke Basketball Forward Decides to Take Talents to Big Ten
Sean Stewart, a lifelong Duke basketball enthusiast as neighbor to Blue Devil legend Grant Hill, entered the transfer portal on April 19 following his lone campaign in Durham. Two weeks later, the explosive athlete has decided on Ohio State as his next destination, he told On3's Joe Tipton on Friday.
Despite arriving at Duke last summer with a five-star billing and No. 17 overall ranking on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, Stewart played only 8.3 minutes per game for second-year head coach Jon Scheyer. However, his averages per 40 minutes — 12.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.3 blocks — suggest big things could be in store for the 6-foot-9, 227-pounder at Ohio State should the Buckeyes give him a starting nod.
As noted here at Blue Devil Country on SI earlier in the week, all signs pointed to a decision from Sean Stewart on the horizon. The presumed frontrunners were Ohio State and Georgetown.
The 19-year-old Sean Stewart, a 2023 McDonald's All-American out of Montverde Academy (Fla.) and the son of retired NBA journeyman Michael Stewart, has three years of eligibility remaining.
He's one of seven Blue Devils who transferred out of the program this offseason. The others are fellow freshman forward TJ Power, sophomore guard Jaden Schutt, sophomore center Christian Reeves, sophomore forward Mark Mitchell, junior guard Jaylen Blakes, and senior guard Jeremy Roach.
Stewart joins Mitchell (heading to Missouri) and Roach (Baylor) as the only three in that group who have committed to a school.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.