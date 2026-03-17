The Duke Rotation Adjustment That Could Define March Madness

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is here, and the Duke Blue Devils will enter as the No. 1 overall seed and the best team in college basketball. But in the grand scheme of things, what does that really mean?

March is made for powerhouses like the Blue Devils to go down, and they do not have an easy path to Indianapolis through the East Region. However, Duke has already faced three of the region's top six seeds in Michigan State, Kansas, and Louisville, and went 4-0 this season combined against those programs.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now, Duke is dealing with key injuries, as sophomore center Patrick Ngongba and junior guard Caleb Foster both missed the entirety of the ACC Tournament with foot injuries. Their long-term status remains unknown.

When key pieces go down, that paves the way for the bottom part of the rotation to step up. Duke is one of the deeper teams in college basketball, but this rotational change should be made, and could completely change the team's ceiling, which has been lowered due to injuries.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Darren Harris Should Play Heavy Minutes

Sophomore Darren Harris elected to return to Durham for his sophomore campaign after hardly seeing the floor as a rookie. In 2025-26, it's been more or less the same.

For the better part of the regular season, Harris had a hard time finding time on the floor in big games. Through Duke's first 13 league games, Harris saw double-digit minutes just twice and was scoreless in six of them.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) defends Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, he had his name called towards the end of the regular season and into postseason play, and he took full advantage. Across the Blue Devils' final seven contests heading into the NCAA Tournament, Harris averaged 12.7 minutes a night.

In that time, he averaged 5.0 points per game on 33.3% shooting from the floor. It's not the flashiest production, but solid production it is.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) handles the ball guarded by Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Why Harris Can Boost Offense

In the ACC title game against Virginia, Duke was kept in a tight one as Cameron Boozer was limited to arguably his worst outing all year. The National Player of the Year frontrunner went for 13 points on 3-of-17 (17.6%) shooting from the field.

In that same game, Duke shot just 8-of-25 (32%) from three. Harris himself went 0-of-3 from the perimeter in 13 minutes.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

When Duke potentially meets a squad that has the length and versatility to contain Boozer, the Blue Devils need other production, specifically from the three-point line. Duke took down UVA 74-70, but against a higher-tier opponent, that could be a different story.