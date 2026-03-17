Duke Projected Starting Lineup for NCAA Tournament

The Duke Blue Devils are just a few days away from beginning their quest for a sixth national title. The Blue Devils are entering the NCAA Tournament as the event's No. 1 overall seed, coming off an outright ACC regular season crown and an ACC Tournament Championship.

Duke is hot heading into the big dance , currently riding an 11-game win streak with very few clubs that have been able to compete with it. However, injury concerns have now changed the Blue Devils' ceiling, at least for the time being.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba and junior guard Caleb Foster both missed the entirety of the ACC Tournament with foot injuries. Not only are the Blue Devils entering the NCAA Tournament without two starters, but without two veterans.

Now, the Blue Devils still took home the ACC Tournament title and have the talent to make a run. However, it's easy to assume Jon Scheyer and his staff would prefer to get Foster and Ngongba back sooner rather than later.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Let's break down Duke's potential starting five heading into March Madness.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) defends in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

PG - Cayden Boozer - Freshman

As Duke's only other true point guard on the roster, Boozer was handed the keys to the offense in the absence of Foster. Boozer has played heavy minutes for Scheyer all season, but had rarely run the show on his own until the ACC Tournament.

After needing a game to adjust to the elevated role, Boozer didn't disappoint.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) and guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) react in the first half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6'4" rookie looked a bit flustered in the Blue Devils' 80-79 nail-biting win over 8-seed Florida State in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals. He went for nine points, an assist, and two turnovers on 3-of-10 (30%) shooting from the field and 0-of-5 shooting from three.

Then, Boozer found his groove. Across the team's final two ACC Tournament contests, Boozer went for a career-high 16 points in both on a combined 12-of-24 (50%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 (66.7%) shooting from the floor to go along with eight boards and five assists. He played all 40 minutes in the conference title game against Virginia.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

SG - Isaiah Evans - Sophomore

Isaiah Evans was built for March. As Duke's best outside shooter and one of the most electric players in the country, the Blue Devils will lean on him for energy.

Evans propelled Duke to a victory over FSU with a career-high 32 points on 11-of-20 (55%) shooting from the field and 7-of-16 (43.8%) shooting from three. When he's on, Evans takes Duke to a whole new level offensively.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) with the head coach Jon Scheyer in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Especially as Duke potentially moves into the second and third weekend, Evans will be more crucial to the team's success as a scorer and defender. All season long, he's been the squad's X-factor.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

SF - Dame Sarr - Freshman

Sarr has remained a consistent starter for the Blue Devils across the regular season due to his elite defensive capabilities. As a 6'8" wing, the Italian can guard multiple positions on the floor from several spots on the floor. But as of late, Sarr has found an offensive rhythm.

The former FC Barcelona product came into Durham as a talented outside shooter, but it took some time for the freshman to find a groove. Over Duke's last eight games heading into March Madness, Sarr is averaging 8.0 points per game on a combined 33.3% shooting from three.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the first half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He doesn't need to be a superstar, but providing an offensive jolt from the perimeter will be crucial.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts after being named tournament MVP after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

PF - Cameron Boozer - Freshman

This is the time for Boozer , the National Player of the Year frontrunner, to cement his name in college basketball infamy.

Boasting one of the most productive seasons in recent memory, Boozer is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals a game on 56.5% shooting from the field and 40.9% from three.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts with guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There isn't too much to say here. The Miami native has been the most consistently dominant player in the country all season long, and with a short-handed Duke squad, he will need to be clinical on both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils to make it far.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) dunks the ball against Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh (17) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

C - Maliq Brown - Senior

At 6'9", Brown isn't a true center. But as the most disruptive and versatile defender in college basketball, the senior is thriving at the center spot in Ngongba's absence.

In four contests without Ngongba in the lineup and Brown in the starting five, he is averaging 6.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 steals a night. He rarely looks for his own offense, but has been a menace in the pick-and-roll in an elevated spot.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will need Brown's defensive masterclass more than anything as they give up some size down low.