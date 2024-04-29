Duke Basketball: Cameron Boozer Teases 'One More Visit' Somewhere
Duke basketball has already hosted Cayden and Cameron Boozer, twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer. Unfortunately for head coach Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils, that trip coincided with Duke's November home loss to Arizona.
Perhaps the pair of Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star juniors will return to Durham soon. However, it would have to be in an unofficial capacity unless they wait until the summer, as the NCAA allows recruits only one official visit per school in the same academic year.
And at the Nike EYBL season-opening showcase in Memphis over the weekend, Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, 15 spots above 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard Cayden Boozer, informed Rivals' Rob Cassidy and other media members that he is "going to take one more visit during the spring" and then "be done."
According to Cassidy, Boozer played coy when asked which school will get that final visit.
"Umm...you'll see," he reportedly said with a grin.
Thus far, the Boozer twins, accounting for a quarter of the Blue Devils' 2025 wishlist, have traveled together, checking out Duke, Florida, Miami, and Kentucky (before John Calipari left for Arkansas).
They could cause a stir on Tobacco Road by visiting another persistent suitor in Duke's archrival, UNC. Or they might choose to tour Arkansas, not to mention a return visit to Florida or Miami.
Duke, UNC, Arkansas, Florida, and Miami are the programs that Cameron Boozer mentioned when reeling off to the media the five most active in his recruitment.
While the assumption is he and Cayden Boozer will likely end up at the same place, they haven't ruled out going their separate ways.
Each has held a Duke basketball offer for almost two years.
