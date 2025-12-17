Rusty Duke Basketball Squad Gives Jon Scheyer New ACC Record

Duke basketball jumped out to a 10-0 lead over the unranked Lipscomb Bisons (6-5, 0-0 ASUN) in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, as the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (11-0, 0-0 ACC) initially looked the part of their unbeaten selves in the 97-73 victory.

But all of a sudden, Jon Scheyer's fourth squad, which hadn't played since beating the Michigan State Spartans on the road over a week and a half ago, began to display considerable rust in lackadaisically allowing a 10-0 run by the visitors.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) grabs a rebound in front of Lipscomb Bisons forward Grant Asman (35) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Through the first 15 minutes of action, Duke committed 15 turnovers — at that point on track to reach 40 for the game — and the Bisons took full advantage of the Blue Devils' utter carelessness with the ball.

The undersized Lipscomb team, aiming to spoil Scheyer's attempt at recording his 100th win as the blueblood's head coach at a record pace, enjoyed a 39-33 lead with under four minutes to play in the first half and had the home crowd looking a bit worried.

Eventually, Duke basketball managed to locate enough of its WD-40 to come back and take a 48-45 advantage into the break.

After beginning the second half with crisper passing and smarter decision-making overall, Duke gradually added to its lead and never looked back.

Freshman power forward Cameron Boozer, already a three-time ACC Player of the Week for the Blue Devils, posted yet another impressive stat line, if overlooking his four turnovers in the first half and six overall. The 18-year-old sensation from Miami, Florida, tallied a game-high 26 points and 13 rebounds, his sixth double-double this season.

Four of Boozer's teammates joined him as double-digit scorers in the contest: sophomore wing Isaiah Evans (16 points, three assists, two steals), sophomore shooting guard Darren Harris (11 points, 2-for-5 from three), senior power forward Maliq Brown (season-high 11 points, nine rebounds), and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (10 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, two steals).

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks during the first against the Lipscomb Bisons half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Sets New ACC Record

With the win, Jon Scheyer broke 1960s Duke basketball head coach Vic Bubas' ACC record for the fastest to record 100 victories. Bubas did it in 128 games, and it took Scheyer only 122 (82.0 winning percentage).

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Plus, the win over Lipscomb marked Duke's 23rd straight home victory. And with its 11-0 record, the team has matched the 2017-18 Blue Devils for the program's best start to a season since the eventual 2014-15 national champions came out on top in their first 14 outings.

The Blue Devils will now gear up for their SentinelOne Classic matchup against the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) in New York City's Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

