Duke Set to Play More ACC Games in 2026

The ACC Champions, the Duke Blue Devils, have one more game remaining this season. That is their bowl game against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Blue Devils are going to the Sun Bowl, looking to cap off an amazing season for this team.

The Blue Devils want to have one more win and one more showing of what is coming for this program next season. Head coach Manny Diaz is going to have his team ready to bring the energy in this game and show why they are the ACC champs.

The Blue Devils also found out that they will be playing more ACC games next season. It is going to play nine conference games, and they are going to be ready for each one of them. It is going to do well for this conference as they are playing more teams as well, and now you do not have to wait a long time to face every team.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Schedule Change in ACC For 2026

The ACC released on Tuesday its 2026 conference football slate, which begins the transition into the new scheduling model.

"Next season, 12 members of the conference will play nine ACC contests and one Power Four nonconference game. The five remaining schools will play eight conference teams and two P4 opponents during the transition year," said Jadyn Watson-Fisher of The Herald Sun. "The ACC says the goal of the transitional season is to “balance competitive equity, honor existing nonconference game contracts and account for the league’s unique 17-team footprint.”

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; The Duke Blue Devils react during the fourth quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"N.C. State and Duke are among the teams scheduled to play nine conference games, including each other, next season. The Wolfpack plays five home games and four road games. Its game against Virginia in Brazil will be considered a road game. Duke plays four conference opponents at home and five on the road."

North Carolina is one of five programs — Boston College, Clemson, Florida State and Georgia Tech join the Tar Heels — that will play an eight-game ACC schedule in the fall.

“Today’s announcement of our 2026 football league opponents is another significant and intentional step forward for ACC football,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Transitioning to a nine-game conference schedule strengthens our competitive framework, aligns us with the other Power Four conferences and provides greater consistency for our student-athletes, coaches and fans. This phased approach reflects our commitment to competitive equity, scheduling flexibility and delivering a premier football product across all 17 institutions.”

