Duke Basketball Pro Paolo Banchero Posts Historic Playoff Box Score
In just his second season in the NBA, 2021-22 Duke basketball superstar Paolo Banchero is already making waves at the professional level. After winning Rookie of the Year last season, the first-time All-Star led his Orlando Magic team to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, earning the franchise's first playoff berth since the 2019-2020 season.
The Magic lost both of the opening road contests in their first round series against the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers and were in desperate need of a statement victory in Orlando to swing the momentum back in their direction in hopes of a series comeback.
They got just that on Thursday night, with Banchero putting together a historic performance in the Magic’s 121-83 domination of the Cavaliers. The 21-year-old tallied 31 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 13-for-26 from the field in just 29 minutes of play.
That performance followed two straight 20-point outings for the former Blue Devil in the first two games of the series.
With Thursday’s performance, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Banchero becomes the second-youngest player in NBA history to begin his playoff career with three straight games scoring 20 points or more. He trails only LeBron James, who was 46 days younger when he set the original mark.
Perhaps more impressive is the fact that Banchero also became the first player in NBA history to have a playoff stat line of 30-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, and five-plus assists in less than 30 minutes on the court.
Fellow frontcourt starter Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic's other Duke basketball product, finished with only two points and five boards across his 25 minutes of action.
Orlando now trails the Cavaliers, 2-1, in the best-of-seven series, with Magic fans hoping Banchero can continue his recent run of performances to tie the series at two games apiece.
Game 4 between the Cavaliers and rejuvenated Magic tips off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday in Orlando.
