Another 2026 Prospect Reports Duke Basketball Recruiting Offer
The 2026 Duke basketball wishlist now includes four names, as fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils have extended an offer to Brewster Academy (N.H.) junior forward Sebastian Wilkins.
On Friday afternoon, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound Wilkins announced his Duke basketball offer via the following social media post:
Wilkins, one of the highest-ranked four-star talents in the cycle, currently stacks up at No. 28 overall, No. 7 among power forwards, and No. 1 in New Hampshire on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. His offer sheet includes roughly a dozen other suitors, including Alabama, Florida State, Boston College, Texas A&M, and Rutgers.
Before entering the mix for Sebastian Wilkins, the Blue Devils hadn't formally targeted any 2026 preps since handing out their first three offers in the class last summer.
Those other three Duke basketball targets, all still undecided in their recruitments, are Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., and Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star forward Miikka Muurinen.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.