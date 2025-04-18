Blue Devil Country

Huge Duke Basketball Loss: Five-Star Signee Suddenly Decommits

The 2025 Duke basketball recruiting collection no longer reigns supreme.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke basketball program and Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, an early Blue Devil signee, have mutually agreed to part ways, 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham first reported late Thursday night.

ALSO READ: Insider Predicts Prime Duke Target to Commit Elsewhere

Henderson, who committed to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer in early November and put his pledge in ink a few weeks later, has been released from the financial agreement he signed with the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound five-star is now reopening his recruitment.

One of four five-stars in the 2025 Duke recruiting haul prior to Thursday night's announcement, Shelton Henderson currently stacks up at No. 21 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

As for the Blue Devils' incoming freshman still on board with Scheyer & Co., all three are McDonald's All American selections in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia plus Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.

Also on Thursday, Branham entered a Crystal Ball prediction for Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament to end up at Tennessee. Prior to that prediction, many insiders viewed the Blue Devils as the favorite in his recruitment.

All in all, Duke basketball has seen better days on the recruiting trail.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball