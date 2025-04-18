Huge Duke Basketball Loss: Five-Star Signee Suddenly Decommits
The Duke basketball program and Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, an early Blue Devil signee, have mutually agreed to part ways, 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham first reported late Thursday night.
Henderson, who committed to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer in early November and put his pledge in ink a few weeks later, has been released from the financial agreement he signed with the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound five-star is now reopening his recruitment.
One of four five-stars in the 2025 Duke recruiting haul prior to Thursday night's announcement, Shelton Henderson currently stacks up at No. 21 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
As for the Blue Devils' incoming freshman still on board with Scheyer & Co., all three are McDonald's All American selections in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia plus Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.
Also on Thursday, Branham entered a Crystal Ball prediction for Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament to end up at Tennessee. Prior to that prediction, many insiders viewed the Blue Devils as the favorite in his recruitment.
All in all, Duke basketball has seen better days on the recruiting trail.
