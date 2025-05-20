Blue Devil Country

Another Prime Duke Basketball Target Schedules Decision Date

Duke basketball might fill one remaining scholarship spot with a potential reclassified prep.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Recent Duke basketball recruiting visitor Sebastian Wilkins is now down to a final two consisting of the Blue Devils and Maryland. And the Brewster Academy (N.H.) power forward is set to announce a winner at 4 p.m. ET Friday, On3's Joe Tipton first reported this week.

Although Wilkins still appears as a 2026 prospect, the assumption among insiders is that the 6-foot-8, 215-pounder will reclassify to 2025 and join a program for the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, some experts view fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts as the favorite to land Wilkins. However, no 247Sports Crystal Ball picks have popped up for the race yet.

Sebastian Wilkins is one of the highest-ranked four-stars in his current class, stacking up at No. 27 overall, No. 7 among power forwards, and No. 1 in New Hampshire on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Duke has reeled in three 2025 prizes thus far in five-star forward Cameron Boozer, five-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, and five-star guard Cayden Boozer. The collection ranks No. 3 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 1 in the ACC.

