Austin Rivers Has Career Game to Lead Duke's Sunday NBA Stars

Sunday’s star was Austin Rivers of the Houston Rockets, who led the team’s 129-112 win over Sacramento. Rivers came off the bench to score 41 points in 33 minutes, hitting 6-of-11 from three and 14-of-20 from the field.

It was the first 40-point game of Rivers’ eight-year NBA career.

Two former Blue Devils played for the losing Kings. Jabari Parker had his best day of the Bubble so far, scoring 12 points in 12 minutes. It was his first double-figure scoring outing since Dec. 19, and his points and minutes both topped his totals for the Bubble heading into the game.

Harry Giles hit 1-of-4 from the field to finish with two points in 15 minutes.

Zion Williamson returned to the starting lineup for New Orleans, in the Pelicans’ 122-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He hit 10 of his 20 shot attempts for 25 points. Williamson also grabbed seven rebounds.

It was Bubble high scoring and playing time for Williamson, who last scored as many points on March 3. The outburst moved him past Duke transfer Elliot Williams on the Blue Devils NBA scoring list, into 61 place.

Teammate Brandon Ingram hit 6-of-14 from the field for 17 points, adding six rebounds and five assists.

JJ Redick, knocked from the starting lineup with Williamson’s return after missing Friday’s game, had a game-high 31 points in 32 minutes off the bench. He hit 8-of-12 from three and 10-of-16 from the field. It was the first time since Dec. 11 that Redick topped 30 points in a game, and he added a Bubble high five rebounds.

Frank Jackson had nine minutes for the Pelicans, hitting 2-of-5, including his only three-point attempt, to finish with five points. That moved him into a tie with Roshown McLeod for 52 on the Duke NBA scoring list.

Memphis lost to Toronto, 108-99. Grayson Allen came off the bench for the Grizzlies, hitting 6-of-14, 4-of-10 from three in 34 minutes to score 20 points.

It was a rare off night for Gary Trent Jr. in Portland’s 124-121 win over Philadelphia. Trent had been on a shooting streak for the Trail Blazers, but he managed to hit just 1-of-6 from three in 34 minutes off the bench. He finished with five points, a Bubble low for Trent, who had a string of five straight double-figure games snapped.

The Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic on Sunday, 122-119.

Jayson Tatum hit 10-of-24, 4-of-12 from three to finish with 29 points. His 42 minutes of playing time were the most since he logged 45 on February 29. He also added nine rebounds, his most since March 4, and six assists.

Teammate Semi Ojeleye played 12 minutes, hitting 1-of-3 from three to finish with three points.

The Brooklyn Nets knocked off the L.A. Clippers, 129-120. Lance Thomas, who was starting two games ago, picked up his first DNP as a Net.