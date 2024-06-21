Beloved Duke Basketball Champ Taking Talents to Taiwan
Former four-year Duke basketball guard and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook will soon be playing in Taiwan, at least for part of the summer, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported this week. He'll compete for the Taiwan Mustangs at The Asian Tournament (TAT), tipping off in Taipei on July 26.
It'll be a reunion for the 31-year-old Cook with two of his 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers championship teammates in big men DeMarcus Cousins and Dwight Howard, who is a part-owner of the Mustangs.
According to On3's Tyler Thompson, Howard's recruitment of Cook and Cousins "is part of his quest to recruit more NBA stars to play in Taiwan" and makes the Mustangs the favorite to capture the trophy at the event.
Quinn Cook, recently back in Durham for Duke basketball's annual K Academy and on hand for the Coach K Highway dedication ceremony in Cameron Indoor Stadium, went undrafted in 2015 after helping lead the 2014-15 Blue Devils to a national championship. But he carved out a five-year career as a well-received journeyman reserve in the league, winning titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Lakers in 2020.
The former four-star recruit out of Oak Hill Academy (Va.) has since spent time in the G League and various leagues overseas.
Cook's most recent performance of note came in December 2022 when he poured in 54 points off the bench in a game for the Chinese Basketball Association's Zhejiang Lions.
